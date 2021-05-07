Twitter

Twitter Allows Users to Give and Receive Tips With Tip Jar

Twitter users can now enable Tip Jar to monetize their content.
Next Article
Twitter Allows Users to Give and Receive Tips With Tip Jar
Image credit: Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As part of its project to increase content monetization, Twitter introduced Tip Jar, a new tool for users to give and receive tips. The function is part of the changes that the platform is implementing.

“You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. Today, we're introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips,” wrote Esther Crawford, Twitter's senior product manager, on the platform's blog.

With this function, users will no longer need to go to external platforms, such as PayPal, or share their bank account. Instead, they can receive some compensation for their work or request financial support in a simpler way.

Related: Twitter Bought Scroll and is Moving Towards Paid Subscriptions. What Does That Mean for the Platform?

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” added Crawford.

How does the Tip Jar work?

As explained by Twitter, you can tell if a profile has the Tip Jar feature if you see the icon of a jar next to the Follow button.

When you click on the icon, a list of the services or payment platforms that the account has enabled will appear. Select the method that suits you best and you'll be sent to the selected application, where you can support with the amount you choose.

Payment platforms to choose from include PayPal, Patreon, Bandcamp, Cash App and Venmo. Twitter also won't charge a commission or percentage for the use of the Tip Jar. In addition, the function is available for users with Androids.

In its initial phase, the Tip Jar feature will only be available to some users of the social network.

“For now, a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips. This group includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits. Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we’ll expand to more languages," Crawford explained.

Related: 'Super Follows' Allow Users to Charge for Exclusive Content

This week, Twitter announced that it bought the startup Scroll as part of its project to implement paid subscriptions. The app, which charges a monthly fee to avoid ads on news pages, will be integrated into the payment platform they are developing. This would also include Revue, the news service Twitter recently bought, as well as other proprietary tools, Mike Park, Twitter's vice president of product, explained in a statement.

Social media platforms are increasingly interested in monetizing their content. One example of this is Instagram, which announced new tools for influencers to obtain more profits. Spotify is another platform following the trend, allowing podcast creators to charge for exclusive content.

Related: Google Confirms That it Will Pay the Mexican Press for News

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Twitter bought Scroll and is moving towards paid subscriptions, what changes will there be in the social network?

Twitter

Twitter tips to drive more traffic to your website

Twitter

Twitter's New 5-Strike System Aims to Curb Covid-19 Misinformation