10 business ideas for entrepreneurial moms

1. Accompaniment for older adults

By 2030 the National Population Council (Conapo) estimates that the number of older adults will be 20.4 million, which will represent 14.8% of the population. This sector requires from company to support in daily activities such as going to the doctor, buying the pantry, reading or simply going for a walk. Form a team of people of mature age who can provide this service for a few hours a day. They must first pass a selection and trust filter before starting to provide services.

2. Comprehensive therapy for adolescents

The myth that only crazy people go to the psychologist has been eradicated little by little. These types of professionals are specialists in helping to overcome emotional impacts caused in childhood or to achieve better communication with adolescent children. Create a one-on-one therapy business or weekend group workshops for teens. Through this service, you will be able to touch on issues of self-esteem, socialization, career choice, among others. Hire a couple of start-up psychologists, then bring in more staff.

3. School regularization

Six out of 10 students who complete primary school in public or private schools in Mexico have deficient education, since they are located at level one of four levels defined by the National Institute for the Evaluation of Education (INEE), according to the evaluation PLANEA of basic education. Start a business that contributes to the children's learning process with regularization classes. Hire a base of qualified teachers and offer your services at home.

4. Jams without sugar

Type 2 diabetes is not exclusive to overweight adults with poor eating habits: it has already reached children due to childhood obesity. Make and sell sugar-free jams or jellies. Doing them is a relatively simple process that you can do as a complementary task at home. You can add value to your offer by using only organic products.

5. Blog for moms

According to Inegi, there are 32.8 million Mexican mothers; most of them in productive age. This universe needs advice ranging from how to recover from childbirth to how to educate children, feed them or help them in their daily performance. Therefore, a good business option is to create a portal focused on this audience. Offer tips and share your experiences. It sells advertising spaces with brands focused on the children's or female niche. You can also include a classified section where business moms can advertise; from them, you will receive a periodic fee. Lean on social networks to publicize your blog.

6. Installation of night skies

Observing the stars in the sky is one of the most relaxing activities that can exist. Unfortunately, environmental and light pollution do not always make this experience possible. It offers families the installation of starry skies in their bedrooms through special materials that only work when a room is darkened. Be careful: the effect can last more than eight years. Join a company that markets these types of products and become their distributor.

7. Ecological centerpieces for parties

In a country like Mexico where the festive atmosphere seems to be part of our DNA, making eco-friendly centerpieces for parties can be good business. To begin, you will need to train in pot design. Then offer your creations for specific celebrations, such as weddings or XV years. Your added value: models made with materials that do not negatively impact the environment, such as henequen, clay, stones, wood, ceramics and textiles. Create alliances with sustainable suppliers.

8. Haute couture workshop

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) points out that the wedding dress represents 11.9% of the total budget of a wedding. This garment can cost several thousand pesos, although the agency says that the average expense that Mexican women make on this article is $ 26,000. Set up a haute couture workshop and offer the making and design of this type of attire. Do not forget to include XV years and cocktail dresses. You can also complement your catalog with headdresses and textile souvenirs.

9. Hand painted tennis shoes

The creative industry is listed as one of the five key economic branches of international projection, and Mexico ranks 18th worldwide as an exporter of creative products with more than US $ 5.1 billion. Thus, it is the only Latin American country in the top 20, according to a report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Enter this industry with the production and marketing of hand-painted tennis shoes. Sell them through an ecommerce . To distinguish yourself from the competition, you can make designs from the iconic movies. Don't forget to create a Facebook page and keep your designs updated on Pinterest and Instagram.

10. Direct sale of nutritional supplements

The Mexican Association of Direct Sales points out that 47% of the sales made through this scheme correspond to the nutrition sector. Start with a company that offers you to start a business with a low investment. Bet on brands with extensive experience in the market and that also offer training to improve your performance. To win loyal consumers, organize activities that add value. For example, a nutrition club. And above all, know the benefits of your products.