Finance

Tesla is making conflicting statements about its full self-driving tech

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) told a regulator in California that its full self-driving technology might not be ready by the end of the year. However, that statement directly conflicts with what CEO Elon Musk said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Tesla says it won’t achieve […]
Next Article
Tesla is making conflicting statements about its full self-driving tech
Image credit: webandi / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) told a regulator in California that its full self-driving technology might not be ready by the end of the year. However, that statement directly conflicts with what CEO Elon Musk said on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in January.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Tesla says it won't achieve full self-driving this year

According to Reuters, Tesla's statement about full self-driving not being achieved this year was revealed in a memo by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Musk also contradicted the statement to the California DMV in a tweet, which could draw the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission for potentially making false statements.

On the January earnings call, Musk said he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year." Tesla also started pushing out a beta version of its full self-driving feature to a limited number of customers and employees in October, and Musk has touted it on Twitter.

In a memo about its March 9 conference call with Tesla, the California DMV stated that Musk's tweet "does not match engineering reality per CJ." The agency noted that the automaker is at Level 2 currently. The CJ mentioned in the memo is Autopilot engineer CJ Moore. "Level 2" refers to a semi-automated driving system that requires a human driver to supervise.

More details on the memo

Legal transparency group PlainSite obtained the memo through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

"Tesla indicated that Elon is extrapolating on the rates of improvement when speaking about L5 capabilities," the memo said. "Tesla couldn't say if the rate of improvement would make it to L5 by end of calendar year."

"L5" refers to Level 5 self-driving capability. The memo added that Tesla is aware that "the public's misunderstanding about the limits of the technology and its misuse can have tragic consequences." Federal regulators are investigating over 20 crashes involving Tesla vehicles that might have had Autopilot or Full Self-Driving engaged.

Tesla raises prices again

In other Tesla news, the automaker has raised the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y again, bringing the starting price for the least expensive model to $39,500. Tesla updated its online configurator for the vehicles overnight.

Although the automaker would normally raise prices anyway, it has never been as aggressive with price changes as it has been over the last four months. Electrek notes that Tesla reduced Model 3 and Model Y prices in February, only to raise them again in early March. Model 3 prices increased again later that month. Then in April, Tesla raised the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y again two more times.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

3 Tech Stocks Poised for a Strong Rebound

Finance

3 Rising Dividend Tech Stocks Worth Buying

Finance

Cryptocurrency investors repeatedly warned to invest with caution