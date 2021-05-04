These Are The Top Ten Communications Mutual Funds

May 4, 2021 4 min read

Investors looking to invest in a growth-oriented sector may go for the communications sector. Along with robust return, this sector always offers growth prospects owing to continuous advancement in technology. Those investing in this sector largely concentrate on the telecommunications and media companies, but they may also invest in ISPs (Internet service provider), network operators, and satellite companies. Detailed in the article are the top ten communications mutual funds.

Top ten communications mutual funds

We have based our ranking of the top ten communications mutual funds on the past one-year return data. We have taken the past one-year return data of these mutual funds from U.S. News. Following are the top ten communications mutual funds:

Fidelity® Disruptive Communications Fund (FONNX, N/A)

FONNX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund usually invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the equity securities of disruptive communications companies. It has total assets of $66.79 million. FONNX has earned a return of 21.37% in the last six months.

Rydex Telecommunications Fund (RYTLX, 32%)

RYTLX normally invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity of small to mid-sized Telecommunications Companies that are traded in the U.S., as well as in derivatives. It has total assets of $2.70 million, while its net expense ratio is 1.73%. RYTLX has earned a return of 7.41% in the last three years and 7.79% in the last five years.

Fidelity® Select Telecommunications Port (FTUAX, 35%)

FTUAX normally invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the securities of companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of telecommunications services. It primarily invests in the common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers. It has total assets of $340.62 million, while its net expense ratio is 1.17%. FTUAX has earned a return of 13.46% in the last three years and 9.12% in the last five years.

Fidelity® Select Wireless Portfolio (FWRLX, 54%)

FWRLX’s objective is to seek capital appreciation. This fund usually invests at least 80% of its assets primarily in the common stocks of companies operating in the wireless communications services or products industry. It has total assets of $448.87 million, while its net expense ratio is 0.81%. FWRLX has earned a return of 21.31% in the last three years and 18.75% in the last five years.

Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fd (GTCAX, 56%)

GTCAX normally invests in the common stocks of companies operating in the information technology, telecommunications and media space. It invests in the companies that are expected to see rapid growth in revenues and earnings. It has total assets of $86.41 million, while its net expense ratio is 0.9%. GTCAX has earned a return of 9.05% in the last three years and 6.80% in the last five years.

DWS Communications Fund (TISHX, 57%)

TISHX usually invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies operating in the communications field. It normally invests in common stocks, as well as other dividend or interest paying securities. It has total assets of $118.55 million, while its net expense ratio is 1.63%. TISHX has earned a return of 16% in the last three years and 11.20% in the last five years.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Tech Fd (PRMTX, 64%)

PRMTX’s objective is to ensure long-term capital growth. Normally, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in U.S. and non-U.S. securities of companies operating in the communications and technology space. It has total assets of $11.38 billion, while its net expense ratio is 0.75%. PRMTX has earned a return of 25% in the last three years and 24.02% in the last five years.

Gabelli Media Mogul Fund (MOGLX, 65%)

MOGLX aims for capital appreciation. During normal times, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in companies operating in the media industry. It has total assets of $5.56 million, while its net expense ratio is 0.9%. MOGLX has earned a return of 7.06% in the last three years.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fd (VTCAX, 72%)

VTCAX tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Communication Services 25/50. This index includes small, mid, and large-cap U.S. companies operating in the communication services sector. It has total assets of $3.73 billion, while its net expense ratio is 0.1%. VTCAX has earned a return of 17.13% in the last three years, and 9.24% in the last five years.

Fidelity® Select Communication Svcs Port (FGDMX, 77%)

FGDMX aims for capital appreciation. This fund usually invests a minimum of 80% its assets largely in the common stocks of companies (domestic and foreign) involved in the development, production, or distribution of communication services. It has total assets of $988.55 million, while its net expense ratio is 1.06%. FGDMX has earned a return of 25.11% in the last three years, and 18.45% in the last five years.