Level Up: Nokia X20

The Nokia X20 comes with a 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera on the rear. The all-new Dual Sight feature activates two cameras simultaneously, so you can capture multiple sides or angles of your subject.

Meanwhile, ZEISS Optics and innovative artificial intelligence solutions offer versatile imaging options, and with a wide 6.67” Full HD+ punch-hole display, all of your content will be delivered on a crisp, eye-catching screen. Made with creators in mind, photos can be tagged immediately using a host of watermarking options.

Nokia X20. Source: Nokia

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, X20 delivers unmatched performance. Three years of security and software updates offer extra peace of mind, while the clean Android One interface and classic Nordic design make it a desirable choice among smartphones.

Nokia X20 also comes with a 100% compostable case, designed to be tough on the ground, but soft on the earth as it helps to reduce waste.

