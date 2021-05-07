Languor, the prevailing emotion of the pandemic and how to deal with it

May 7, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With the arrival of the coronavirus, mental health problems have become another pandemic to be solved. According to a report prepared by the consulting firm Ipsos, Mexico is the fourth country in Latin America in which mental health worsened in the pandemic. 43% of its citizens consider that their emotional health has deteriorated since the health crisis began.

But within the whole range of emotions that the pandemic has brought, without a doubt the emotion that has stood out has been that of languor, which is located in a middle point between anxiety and depression, where people perceive a feeling of stagnation and empty. For Camilo Arbeláez, CEO of Enterapia, an online psychotherapy platform with a presence in Mexico, and which has seen requests for online psychological care appointments grow by 300% in the last year, “languor is a state of demotivation, where people feel that time is slipping from their hands as if it were a train with no fixed direction and their productivity diminishes due to the uncertainty generated by the current context ”.



How to deal with languor?

To combat this emotion, of which little is said and that many could be facing in Mexico, the director of Enterapia recommends the following: