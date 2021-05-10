Insider News and Trends

Fauci Says It Might Be Time to Relax Indoor Mask Requirements

Next Article
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that federal guidance on indoor mask-wearing might be modified sooner rather than later, CNN reports. 

When ABC News asked Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if it was time to reconsider mask mandates for indoor activities, he said, "I think so, and I think you're going to probably be seeing that as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated."

Fauci also noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to update its mask-requirement guidance "almost in real time" as increasing numbers of Americans receive the vaccine

Last month, the CDC altered its guidelines for use of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outside, so long as the area isn't crowded. The CDC also said that masks need not be worn indoors if everyone in the group is two weeks past his or her final vaccine dose (after the first shot of Johnson & Johnson or the second of Pfizer or Moderna); no social distancing is required among those who are fully vaccinated either. 

"We do need to start being more liberal, as we get more people vaccinated," Fauci said. 

Fauci's response followed a question about comments made by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration. Last week on CNBC, Gottlieb said that loosening indoor mask requirements now will make it easier for public health officials to reinstate them in the case of potential fall or winter surges. 

Although vaccinated and unvaccinated people are currently advised to wear masks indoors in public places, those guidelines aren't being observed in many areas of the country.  

According to The New York Times, more than 112 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and 40 million have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

loading...
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Melinda Gates Had Been Seeking a Divorce Since 2019 After Bill's Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein Became Public, Wall Street Journal Reports

News and Trends

How to Navigate the Post-Covid Landscape

News and Trends

Head of Major Bank Says You Should Only Invest in Cryptocurrency If You're Prepared to Do This