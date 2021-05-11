Corporate Social Responsibility

Free Webinar | June 8: How Chipotle Connects Corporate Growth with Social Responsibility

Chipotle Chairman/CEO Brian Niccol Shares Valuable Lessons from his Storied Career with the World's Biggest Brands
Image credit: Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More than a year before the pandemic changed the way everybody wanted to consume restaurant food, Chipotle Mexican Grill was an early adopter of digital order-ahead drive-thru lines, well before other chains funded the infrastructure to prepare for the massive shift to off-premise dining. The company has been virtually unstoppable since food industry innovator and leader Brian Niccol became CEO in 2018. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar will chat with Niccol on how Chipotle evolved during the pandemic and is continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose, as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Niccol will also share the most valuable lessons he learned from his executive roles with Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Procter & Gamble. Other topics include:

- The importance of investing in your people (benefits, development, growth, communication)
- Why it is critical to continue driving creativity, innovation and experimentation despite the economic or social environment
- Transforming food culture by serving food with integrity
- The connection between social responsibility and corporate growth
- Chipotle’s digital transformation – the intersection of food and tech

Brian Niccol is Chairman & CEO for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Since he became CEO in 2018, Chipotle has received numerous global recognition and honors. Niccol himself has been placed on notable lists including Fortune’s ‘Businessperson of the Year’, Bloomberg’s ‘People who Defined 2019, Comparably's 'Best CEOs, and ‘Leader of the Year’ by Restaurant Business magazine.

Jason Nazar brings 15 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to his role as co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. Previously, he was co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit in 2013), one of the most visited content sites in the world with the widest selection of professional documents and business resources. 

