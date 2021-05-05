These Are the Top Ten Cryptocurrencies in 2021 so far

May 5, 2021 4 min read

Cryptocurrency has emerged as a viable investment option over the past decade or so. They may also help you to earn quick and massive returns. As always, your return would depend on the size of your investment, as well as the crypto you select. To give you some idea of the level of return you could expect, detailed below are the top ten cryptocurrencies in 2021 so far.

Top Ten Cryptocurrencies In 2021

We have used the year-to-date return to rank the top ten cryptocurrencies in 2021 so far. We have used coinmarketcap.com for the return and market cap data. Following are the top ten cryptocurrencies in 2021 so far:

Chiliz (CHZ, 2371.06%)

Founded in 2018, it is a leading digital currency for sports and entertainment. CHZ powers Socios.com, which is the first blockchain-based fan engagement & rewards platform. Fans can use CHZ to buy the branded Fan Tokens. CHZ is currently trading at $0.5182, compared to its price of $0.20904 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $2,885,692,343.

Terra (LUNA, 2543.43%)

Officially launched in April 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that utilizes fiat-pegged stablecoins to run price-stable global payments systems. LUNA, which is Terra’s token, helps to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoin. LUNA is currently trading at $17.17, compared to its price of $0.64993 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $6,683,074,576.

Harmony (ONE, 3005.20%)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain platform that assists in the development and use of DApps (decentralized applications). Harmony was founded by Stephen Tse, who has worked at Microsoft, Google and Apple (principal engineer). ONE is currently trading at $0.1367, compared to its price of $0.004336 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $1,252,224,989.

Venus (XVS, 3171.36%)

Launched exclusively on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), it enables users to easily and quickly borrow against collateral at very low transaction fees. Moreover, it also allows users to mint VAI stablecoins in seconds. XVS is currently trading at $119.44, compared to its price of $3.580728 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $1,164,134,963.

Polygon (MATIC, 4456.66%)

Launched in October 2017, it was the first easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Earlier it was called Matic Network. One can use this to develop optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, stand alone chains, or any chains that a developer needs. MATIC is currently trading at $0.8068, compared to its price of $0.018128 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $4,210,989,776.

Fantom (FTM, 4606.05%)

The Fantom Foundation, which takes care of the Fantom products, was established in 2018. It is primarily a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) to the developers. The platform and its token aims to do away with the issues concerning smart-contract platforms, especially transaction speed. FTM is currently trading at $0.815, compared to its price of $0.017028 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $2,063,340,392.

PancakeSwap (CAKE, 5955.09%)

Launched in September 2020, it is a decentralized exchange for swapping BEP20 tokens on Binance Smart Chain. CAKE uses an automated market maker model to allow participants to trade against a liquidity pool. Moreover, it also allows users to farm other tokens, including CAKE and SYRUP. CAKE is currently trading at $39.96, compared to its price of $0.635548 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $6,511,481,305.

Dogecoin (DOGE, 11487.34%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, it is based on the popular "doge" Internet meme. This coin is largely used to tip those who create or share quality content on Reddit and Twitter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted several tweets in favor of this coin previously. DOGE is currently trading at $0.6739, compared to its price of $0.004959 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $85,289,925,075.

Telcoin (Tel, 14311.92%)

Established in July 2017, it is Ethereum-based decentralized crypto. The objective of this coin is to act as a bridge between the blockchain and the telecommunication sector. Moreover, Tel aims to partner with the telecoms industry biggies, such as Verizon and AT&T, to do away with issues related to billing platforms and mobile money. Tel is currently trading at $0.02517, compared to its price of $0.000176 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $1,261,894,472.

BakeryToken (BAKE, 40592.53%)

Launched in September 2020, BAKE is part of the BakerySwap ecosystem. The BAKE tokens are given as a reward to the liquidity providers, who in turn can use the token to earn BakerySwap’s trading fees, as well as take part in BakerySwap’s governance process. BAKE is currently trading at $6.29, compared to its price of $0.015016 at the start of the year. It has a market cap of $1,206,487,487.