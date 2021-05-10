This TV Show Featuring Steve Wozniak Can Help You Become a Better Investor

May 10, 2021 1 min read

Unicorn Hunters wants to be more than just entertainment. The TV show features a “Circle of Money” panel that includes Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), Rosa Rios (former treasurer of the United States) and Moe Vela (former director of administration to Joe Biden). These panelists can provide you with investment tips and strategies that include:

Transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities.

Why returns on pre-IPO financing can be astronomical, plus tools to make smart decisions.

Opportunities to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, BIPOC and LGBTQ founders.

Connection with a global community of for networking and collaboration.

The show premieres May 10 on UnicornHunters.com (with parallel distribution via Amazon Prime and multiple online channels, including LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube and Vimeo, followed by international TV syndication).

You can watch a short preview here or watch the full episode on UnicornHunters.com.