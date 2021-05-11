Geekster Raises $200,000 In Pre-Seed Round From We Founder Circle

May 11, 2021 3 min read

Startup investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) in continuation of its mission to seed fund early-stage startups has invested in Geekster, an integrated edtech plus HRtech platform for technology professionals. The pre-seed round worth $200,000 witnessed participation by renowned investors like We Founder Circle (lead investor), and ah! Ventures.

Geekster plans to utilize the freshly infused funds in launching skill development programs, accelerating product development, and offering its product to a wider client base.

“The attrition rates at Indian IT companies are rising, and this has triggered a war to acquire the best tech talent. Also, early attrition is a new trend that is making it more difficult for IT companies to retain talent. This highlights the role for out-of-the-box concepts like Geekster that provide a professional address, upskilling, and scrutinization, which cannot be handled in-house at the tech companies,” said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder, We Founders Circle.

Geekster is an integrated platform where students get trained on in-demand skills by Industry experts and pay only after getting a job; while the employers are able to access top-quality vetted talent through data-driven matching algorithms.

“Getting quality talent is a challenge for the employers, on the other hand, candidates struggle to find opportunities due to a lack of the right skills. We want to fix this ecosystem and enable our employer partners to spend less time interviewing and more time building teams by getting access to pre-vetted engineers who can deliver from day 1. We have witnessed a good response as our model is more relevant now than ever and are glad to be associated with marquee investors who are aligned with our vision for Geekster,” shared Ankit Maggu, co-founder, Geekster.

Geekster is following a unique community-centric approach and aims to build the largest community of global tech professionals on its platform where one can learn and connect with top professionals and get opportunities to grow.

“Geekster is poised in solving the pain point of tech professionals and employers at scale, with an innovative approach. This not only offers a flexible yet practical curriculum catering to individual learning needs, but also helps develop a tight-knit community of students, instructors, and employers. We are glad to have data-driven tech professional community venture in our portfolio," added Subrata Patra, venture partner, ah! Ventures.

The startup has already received more than 20,000 student interests for its job-oriented programs, having over 500 professionals active on its platform, and is currently helping over 25 well-known startups and some large and mid-size IT enterprises in building their tech teams.