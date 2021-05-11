Many in California to get new $600 coronavirus stimulus check

May 11, 2021 3 min read

A fourth stimulus check may never arrive, but many in California may get another stimulus check soon. Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Monday, unveiled a stimulus plan that extends the Golden State Stimulus payment scheme. Under the new plan, many in California will be eligible to get a $600 coronavirus stimulus check.

Coronavirus stimulus check for many in California

Along with the $600 stimulus check, the new plan also gives a $500 dependent payment. This new plan is part of Newsom’s $100 billion “California Comeback Plan” to help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those earning between $30,000 and $75,000 annually would qualify for the $600 checks. In February, Newsom came up with a similar stimulus package. At the time, the $600 stimulus checks went to those earning less than $30,000.

This means that those who already got the payment in the earlier round won’t qualify for the payment this time. They can, however, get a $500 dependent payment this time, if they are eligible.

The California Comeback plan provides immediate relief to those who need it most. ➡️Golden State Stimulus checks to 2/3 of Californians - a $12 BILLION tax rebate ➡️Largest statewide renter assistance program in the U.S. ➡️Billions to help pay utilities https://t.co/roCOuHOhSg — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 10, 2021

Apart from the stimulus checks, the state will also use the funds to cover back rent accumulated since last April. The governor said that the relief plan doubles the state's rental assistance, and sets aside $5.2 billion to cover missed rent payments.

Additionally, the plan also includes $2 billion to help people pay their past due utility bills of water and gas. As per the governor, about half of this allotment would go toward addressing the state’s water crisis.

Newsom’s plan would also include funding for schools. California law ensures that lawmakers spend a significant portion of their budget surplus on schools.

How does Newsom plan to fund stimulus plan?

Newsom said he would continue to unveil the details of the plan over the next few days. Newsom’s $100 billion plan will be funded from the state’s expected $75 billion surplus. The remaining $26 billion will come from the federal government.

“It’s a remarkable turnaround,” Newsom said, referring to the surplus this year. “California is not coming back, California is going to come roaring back.” Last year, the state faced a projected deficit of $54 billion.

If the latest proposal turns into law, then about two-thirds of Californians would get a stimulus check from the state. This two-thirds includes the people who got the stimulus payment in the earlier round. The plan to use the budget surplus for stimulus payments needs to be approved by the State Legislature.

Newsom is expected to bring his proposal for approval to the state legislature on Friday. Thereafter, the negotiations will start on the new state budget with a deadline of June 15 to pass it.

Newsom also urged people to get vaccinated. The state’s 1% positivity rate now is its lowest since the start of the pandemic. The governor informed that 62% of Californians had received their first dose.