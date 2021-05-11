Marketing campaings

The FUD Mother's Day campaign that people didn't like

Users of social networks criticized the brand because in their opinion, the ad would be normalizing the mistreatment of mothers.
Image credit: Isabel Zapata vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

May 10 is one of the most important marketing dates in various Latin American countries because it is celebrated on Mother's Day. Not surprisingly, brands seize the occasion to connect emotionally with their customers. However, advertisers don't always succeed.

This year the brand that tried but failed was FUD. The food brand presented a short film called Strong Words that sought to represent the challenges that Mexican mothers face in modern times with some of the “strong words that they sometimes hear from their children at different stages”.

This campaign also has some billboard and billboard ads. The campaign sought to show the reality behind the romanticism of Mother's Day in Latin America.

Despite the good intentions of the campaign, users of social networks criticized the brand because, in their opinion, it would normalize the mistreatment of mothers and that the campaign was insensitive to the fight for gender equality.

However, users were also heard celebrating the campaign for not "sanctifying" or romanticizing motherhood like many other brands. In addition, they pointed out that the campaign succeeded because people were talking about the brand. What do you think of this campaign? Do you think it worked in its mission?

