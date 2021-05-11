The FUD Mother's Day campaign that people didn't like

May 11, 2021 3 min read

May 10 is one of the most important marketing dates in various Latin American countries because it is celebrated on Mother's Day. Not surprisingly, brands seize the occasion to connect emotionally with their customers. However, advertisers don't always succeed.

This year the brand that tried but failed was FUD. The food brand presented a short film called Strong Words that sought to represent the challenges that Mexican mothers face in modern times with some of the “strong words that they sometimes hear from their children at different stages”.

This campaign also has some billboard and billboard ads. The campaign sought to show the reality behind the romanticism of Mother's Day in Latin America.

The worst mother's day campaign in history? pic.twitter.com/L3Rf41oqGf - Isabel Zapata (@bestiecilla) May 10, 2021

Despite the good intentions of the campaign, users of social networks criticized the brand because, in their opinion, it would normalize the mistreatment of mothers and that the campaign was insensitive to the fight for gender equality.

And the best. I really don't know how they dared to authorize something this horrendous. pic.twitter.com/9pgqhcut76 - Phabee (@conejo_quejoso) May 10, 2021

As a mother, I interpret the following: son, you can say ugly things to me but I will always rescue only the positive .....

Hey no shit! I am a person, I take offense and cried when you talk to me that ugly. Just because I'm a mom doesn't mean that I don't feel and that awebo put up with everything. - Gogo-Girl (@Chik_Gogo)May 10, 2021

It seems very real to me. Not all people are good children and not all women are good mothers - April I. Maldonado (@AbrilMaldonadoM) May 10, 2021

They are talking about the campaign, it did its job. - It's red, man (@itsred_man) May 11, 2021

However, users were also heard celebrating the campaign for not "sanctifying" or romanticizing motherhood like many other brands. In addition, they pointed out that the campaign succeeded because people were talking about the brand.