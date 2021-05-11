The concerts are back in the CDMX that is already on a yellow traffic light

May 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Claudia Sheinbaum , head of government reported from Mexico City, announced this weekend that the Mexican capital will go to a yellow epidemiological traffic light on Monday, May 10 after the consistent decline of several months of coronavirus infections in the city.

This reactivates various economic activities that had been slowed by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as concerts and sporting events.

We will go to # SemáforoAmarilloCDMX , thanks to the efforts of the population complying with hygiene standards, which has allowed reducing hospitalizations and infections.



This will be the staggered reopening: pic.twitter.com/RMgIxDn5cu - CDMX Government (@GobCDMX) May 7, 2021

In this way, the capital authorities reported that the entertainment events that take place during the yellow traffic light must have a capacity of 30% of the venues with capacity for up to 1,500 people, while the locations with greater capacity will only be able to admit 500 people.

As of May 10:

Banks will be able to operate without schedule restrictions

Shops will operate at 40% capacity

Cinemas at 40% capacity and VIP rooms at 60%

Conventions in hotels, maximum until 8:00 p.m. and with mask, maximum 50 people

As of May 12:

Sports entertainment events (such as soccer games) at 25% capacity. There will be no sale of alcohol

Bowling alleys, billiards and casinos until 10:00 pm.

As of May 17:

Entertainment events in enclosed spaces and theaters

In establishments with a capacity of 1,500 people, 30%; If the capacity exceeds 1,500, only 500 people can be there.

As of May 24

Exhibitions would start activities at 30% and with 9 m2 of distance per person

Children's parties will resume on May 24, with guest registration, without dances, maximum 50 people.

It is the first time that CDMX is in this epidemiological phase since the traffic light system was installed in June 2020; This is due to the reduction in hospital occupancy of patients with COVID-19, which is currently at 16.5 percent.

With high-level information