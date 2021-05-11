Coronavirus

The concerts are back in the CDMX that is already on a yellow traffic light

The massive events as such will return from May 17.
Next Article
The concerts are back in the CDMX that is already on a yellow traffic light
Image credit: Vía Alto Nivel

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Claudia Sheinbaum , head of government reported from Mexico City, announced this weekend that the Mexican capital will go to a yellow epidemiological traffic light on Monday, May 10 after the consistent decline of several months of coronavirus infections in the city.

This reactivates various economic activities that had been slowed by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as concerts and sporting events.

In this way, the capital authorities reported that the entertainment events that take place during the yellow traffic light must have a capacity of 30% of the venues with capacity for up to 1,500 people, while the locations with greater capacity will only be able to admit 500 people.

As of May 10:

  • Banks will be able to operate without schedule restrictions
  • Shops will operate at 40% capacity
  • Cinemas at 40% capacity and VIP rooms at 60%
  • Conventions in hotels, maximum until 8:00 p.m. and with mask, maximum 50 people

As of May 12:

  • Sports entertainment events (such as soccer games) at 25% capacity. There will be no sale of alcohol
  • Bowling alleys, billiards and casinos until 10:00 pm.

As of May 17:

  • Entertainment events in enclosed spaces and theaters
  • In establishments with a capacity of 1,500 people, 30%; If the capacity exceeds 1,500, only 500 people can be there.

As of May 24

  • Exhibitions would start activities at 30% and with 9 m2 of distance per person
  • Children's parties will resume on May 24, with guest registration, without dances, maximum 50 people.

It is the first time that CDMX is in this epidemiological phase since the traffic light system was installed in June 2020; This is due to the reduction in hospital occupancy of patients with COVID-19, which is currently at 16.5 percent.

With high-level information

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

The CDMX goes to a yellow traffic light, but when will the green light come across the country? This says López-Gatell

Coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech Vaccine Protects Over 95% Against COVID-19: The Lancet

Coronavirus

Burger King sparks controversy for offering its restaurants as a classroom