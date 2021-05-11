You are pregnant? These are the steps you must follow to get vaccinated

May 11, 2021 2 min read

The Government of Mexico announced that the next group of vaccination against Covid-19 will be pregnant women after the ninth week of gestation and regardless of age.

The head of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), Ruy López Ridaura, announced that pregnant women can receive any vaccine since they are safe.

It has been decided to include all pregnant women, regardless of their age, they will be candidates to receive the vaccine after the ninth week of pregnancy " Ruy López Ridaura commented in a morning conference.

That said, he indicated that they will be able to receive any of the vaccines against Covid-19 that are available in Mexico.

“They can receive any type of vaccine. All the vaccines we have available are safe and can be applied during pregnancy " pointed out the director of Cenaprece.

Likewise, he stressed that there is evidence that coronavirus infection during pregnancy turns out to be more serious, they are hospitalized more and there is a greater risk, which is why the decision was made to include all pregnant women regardless of their age.

Pregnant women are a new priority group for vaccination against # COVID19 . From the age of 18, all will be candidates to receive the doses after the ninth week of gestation. Registration is open at https://t.co/PLP48sbXTK pic.twitter.com/mnUy3CIhvP - Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 11, 2021

