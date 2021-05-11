Vaccines

You are pregnant? These are the steps you must follow to get vaccinated

The director of Cenaprece reported that pregnant women may receive any vaccine against the coronavirus after their ninth week of gestation.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The Government of Mexico announced that the next group of vaccination against Covid-19 will be pregnant women after the ninth week of gestation and regardless of age.

The head of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), Ruy López Ridaura, announced that pregnant women can receive any vaccine since they are safe.

It has been decided to include all pregnant women, regardless of their age, they will be candidates to receive the vaccine after the ninth week of pregnancy "

Ruy López Ridaura commented in a morning conference.

That said, he indicated that they will be able to receive any of the vaccines against Covid-19 that are available in Mexico.

“They can receive any type of vaccine. All the vaccines we have available are safe and can be applied during pregnancy "

pointed out the director of Cenaprece.

Likewise, he stressed that there is evidence that coronavirus infection during pregnancy turns out to be more serious, they are hospitalized more and there is a greater risk, which is why the decision was made to include all pregnant women regardless of their age.

The steps to follow for the immunization of pregnant women

  1. The first thing is to access the government website to find a link for pre-registration.
  2. Wait for the arrival of the vaccines and when the vaccination centers are activated in the municipalities and entities
  3. Women who receive their vaccine should notify their doctor that they were immunized at the first prenatal surveillance visit after receiving the vaccine.
  4. If you need guidance on alert data, call 800 6283 762, which is the maternal line
