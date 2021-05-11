Android Users Can Now Download Clubhouse On Google Play

May 11, 2021 3 min read

As the Clubhouse app started to gain popularity, many wondered when it would be available for Android. Now there's finally an answer. On Sunday, Google Play announced that the audio-based social network is available for download in the United States and for pre-registration in the rest of the world.

“It has been a little over a year since we set out to build a new type of network — a more human place on the Internet based on voice, where people from all corners of the world could come together to talk, listen, hang out, share, debate, learn from each other, deepen friendships, meet new people, and experience unforgettable moments together," Clubhouse said in a statement on its official blog.

Just last week it was announced that the platform was conducting tests to implement the app on Android devices.

Until now, Clubhouse was only available by invitation through Apple's App Store. Its growing popularity and user demands made the creators of the app rush to jump to the cross-platform.

So you can download Clubhouse

In its initial phase, Clubhouse for Android will be officially available only for the United States from Google Play, although you can also install it from its APK. It will then spread to other English-speaking countries before expanding to the rest of the world, the company noted.

"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," Clubhouse said in the statement.

You still need to be invited

However, as part of the effort to control its growth, the platform will not yet democratize and will continue with the invitation system. This ensures "that each new member of the community can bring some close friends," Clubhouse explained.

All of this to say, even if you download the app successfully, you'll still need an invitation to sign up and start chatting. If you don't have an invitation, all you can do for now is sign up for Google Play to send you a notification when it's available to install. In any case, you can reserve your username by signing up — maybe it's not much, but it's something.

