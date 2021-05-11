5 Tips To Drive Sales To Your Digital Product

May 11, 2021 4 min read

Online shopping is one of the most popular activities in the world. In 2016, there were more than 1.66 billion online shoppers worldwide. Since then, this trend only grew stronger. Now, in 2021, more than an estimated two billion people are shopping online globally.

With that many people spending their money on products and services online, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the global retail e-commerce sales amounted to $3.53 trillion in 2019, with this number being expected to grow to $6.54 trillion in 2022.

Digital media products, like audiobooks, ebooks, songs, videos, and video games, are also generating a lot of revenue, especially in recent times. In 2021, the global revenue of the digital media market alone is expected to reach around $292 billion.

Tips To Drive Sales To Your Digital Product

So, if you want to sell a digital product, there is a lot of competition you need to beat. And the best way to do that is to set yourself apart from your competitors. Here are five tips that will help you drive sales to your digital product.

Make Sure Your Website Has A Good Design And Appearance

While people like to spend money online, they won’t spend it just anywhere. Your website needs to have a clean and professional appearance to make potential customers have trust in your business. Customers that don’t trust a business won’t spend any money on its products.

So, if your website looks like it hasn’t been updated since 2002, people will be hesitant to spend money on your products. Further, a streamlined website and payment process will help generate revenue by ensuring that customers won’t get sidetracked or frustrated during the purchase process.

Know Your Audience

Knowing your audience is probably the most important factor for selling digital products. You need to be fully aware of who you are trying to sell your products to.

“Trying to sell someone something they don’t want is always going to be an uphill battle. It is going to leave you tired and frustrated, nor is it going to leave the customer satisfied. However, if you know your customer base, you can optimize your products, website, and business to better cater to your potential customers,” said Rob Anderson from Audiobook Masters, a consultant teaching about the business of audiobooks.

“It is similar to fishing. You don’t use the same type of bait on every fish. Certain bait appeals more to certain breeds of fish. It is similar with your customers. But you have to know what attracts your customers specifically,” continued Anderson.

Someone who is already looking to buy a specific type of product or service will have a much easier time being convinced to spend money than someone who wasn’t initially interested at all, so use that to your advantage.

Start A Blog

Starting a blog is a simple way to help your website grow and attract more interested potential customers. Further, by establishing yourself as a good source of knowledge, you can build trust and improve your reputation.

Once people are on your website and are confident in your abilities or your product, a streamlined website will help you generate sales. Trust is especially important if you are trying to sell an online course or something of that nature.

Use Social Media To Grow Your Reach

Depending on what your business is, social media might be more or less important. That being said, utilizing social media to grow your reach definitely shouldn’t be underestimated. There are many social media platforms that you can use to your advantage, and there might even be some great niche social media platforms that can help you spread awareness and build your brand.

Social media is basically free advertising for your products or business, and potential customers who see that you have a big social media following are more likely to have trust in your products. Social media is a great way to get feedback from customers, which you can then use to further optimize your products.

Utilize Paid Advertisements

Another way to spread awareness and generate sales is paid advertising. While there are, of course, costs involved with this, it really can be worth it.

That being said, you should definitely be aware of who your customer base is if you are going to spend money on online advertising. Accordingly, you should choose carefully on which websites you want to show your ads.

Showing your online ads to people who are not interested in what you have to offer will cost you the same amount of money as showing them to interested people, but it will generate much less revenue.