Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

This technology company will be one of the Mexican representatives in the Startup World Cup

Getin was recognized with the first place in the pitches competition against investment funds in the framework of Startup OLÉ México 2021.
Next Article
This technology company will be one of the Mexican representatives in the Startup World Cup
Image credit: Cortesía de Getin

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Getin , a technology company that provides solutions for the measurement of traffic in stores, was recognized with the first place in the pitches competition before investment funds in the framework of the Startup OLÉ México 2021 , the largest European event of technological entrepreneurship for startups that they operate in Latin America.

With this appointment, the company obtained a direct pass to the semifinal of the Startup World Cup organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, which will allow them to qualify for the final to be held in San Francisco in November 2021.

"We are very proud to be one of the Mexican representatives in the Startup World Cup, we are very convinced that with our technology we can help reinvent the way in which physical stores are adapting to new technologies and digital consumers," said Anabell Trejo , CEO and co-founder of Getin.

The industries that stood out in the first three places for the Mexican investment ecosystem were the measurement of the influx of customers in stores, the digital connection of rural communities and cybersecurity.

The top ten ranked startups were: Getin, Co-Co Connecting Company, VU Security, SCORCE, PAMIB, Neptunus Biotech, tBooks, Kradac, WeeSign and SEDLAXAR, which also obtained a direct pass to present their business models at the next Startup event OLÉ '21.

Startup OLÉ México was held on May 6 and 7 in digital format within the framework of the 3rd Latam Roadshow. The event was opened by Dr. José Gabriel Aguilar, General Director of Productive Development of the Secretariat of Economy and Productive Development Unit of the Government of Mexico, and Mr. Emilio Corchado, CEO of Startup OLÉ and Professor at the University of Salamanca.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

500 Startups Kicks Off Program to Help New Companies in Latin America

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

AT&T México and Tec de Monterrey Will Support 15 Entrepreneurship Projects

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

These are the 4 Most Innovative Ventures in Aguascalientes, According to Unreasonable Mexico