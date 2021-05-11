This technology company will be one of the Mexican representatives in the Startup World Cup

May 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Getin , a technology company that provides solutions for the measurement of traffic in stores, was recognized with the first place in the pitches competition before investment funds in the framework of the Startup OLÉ México 2021 , the largest European event of technological entrepreneurship for startups that they operate in Latin America.

With this appointment, the company obtained a direct pass to the semifinal of the Startup World Cup organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, which will allow them to qualify for the final to be held in San Francisco in November 2021.

"We are very proud to be one of the Mexican representatives in the Startup World Cup, we are very convinced that with our technology we can help reinvent the way in which physical stores are adapting to new technologies and digital consumers," said Anabell Trejo , CEO and co-founder of Getin.

The industries that stood out in the first three places for the Mexican investment ecosystem were the measurement of the influx of customers in stores, the digital connection of rural communities and cybersecurity.

The top ten ranked startups were: Getin, Co-Co Connecting Company, VU Security, SCORCE, PAMIB, Neptunus Biotech, tBooks, Kradac, WeeSign and SEDLAXAR, which also obtained a direct pass to present their business models at the next Startup event OLÉ '21.

Startup OLÉ México was held on May 6 and 7 in digital format within the framework of the 3rd Latam Roadshow. The event was opened by Dr. José Gabriel Aguilar, General Director of Productive Development of the Secretariat of Economy and Productive Development Unit of the Government of Mexico, and Mr. Emilio Corchado, CEO of Startup OLÉ and Professor at the University of Salamanca.