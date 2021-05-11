News and Trends

In a Joint Effort With the White House, McDonald's Will Start Promoting the COVID-19 Vaccine With McCafé Cups

The cups will also display President Biden's "We Can Do This" slogan.
Image credit: McDonald's

2 min read
The world’s largest fast-food chain is partnering with the White House to educate consumers about COVID-19 vaccines and encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Starting in July, McDonald’s will print vaccine resources on McCafé cups, according to Business Insider. The promotion by McDonald’s will last several weeks, with about 50 million cups displaying President Biden’s “We Can Do This” slogan. The company has almost 14,000 locations across the country to help spread the word.

“McDonald's is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe,” Genna Gent, McDonald’s vice president for global public policy and government relations, said in a statement.

This partnership is the latest among other efforts to get people vaccinated. New York City is planning to encourage vaccinations with free tickets to attractions like the Lincoln Center and the Bronx Zoo. Many in the private sectors are also stepping up with incentives. Companies like Krispy Kreme are handing out a free glazed donut every day if you show your vaccination card, while Budweiser is giving a free beer to vaccinated consumers over 21 years old until mid-May.

Recent CDC data finds many people haven't been getting the second dose of the vaccine, as the country’s rate of vaccinations has slowed.

