Gen Z Will Make Up For Lost Year By Spending Big, Study Finds

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

2020 and part of 2021 have been different years due to the sanitary restrictions imposed around the world to stop the advance of the coronavirus , but thanks to the advance of vaccination campaigns, the end of the crisis is beginning to be seen.

With the relaxation of security measures, people begin to plan how they will make up for the time they spent in quarantine. At least that is how a recent study by Pinterest shows that, thanks to the more positive outlook of a post-pandemic world, its users begin to plan their future expenses.

With nearly twice as many year-over-year searches (96% more) and 3% more searches per user, Gen Z audiences lead all trends. After months of confinement, the searches of the young of centennials in the graphic social network seem to have a clear mentality: "life is very short". According to Pinterest reports, young people born between 1995 and 2005 want to do everything they have not been able to do for months and actively seek inspiration to indulge themselves for future trips, parties and occasions when they show off daring looks and makeup.

Here are some searches that reflect what GenZ wants to spend its money on once the pandemic is over:

The best holidays

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest

Among Gen Z, searches for "dream vacation destinations" have increased 13-fold; "luxury vacations", for 6; and the ideas of "organizing bags" have quadrupled. Although there are still restrictions on mobility, they are already planning trips and buying items such as "cute mini backpacks" (they have doubled) or looking for "travel aesthetics for girls" (20 times more).

Party celebration

Image: Pineapple Supply Co. via Unsplash

People want to socialize more, and Gen Z are looking for new ways to celebrate special occasions with their friends and throw parties. They spend time preparing themed evenings like "euphoria party ideas" (43 times more), "party themes" (8 times more) and "murder mystery themed dinner" (7 times more). They also look for what to wear: "outfits to go out to dinner" (30 times more), "outfit to go out to a bar" (9 times more) and "party hairstyles" (6 times more).

What to wear when video calls are over

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest

Now that it seems that there will be life after the pandemic, Generation Z wants to reflect all that joy and optimism in their style. They already had plenty of time to discover and explore their "own" aesthetic when the pandemic began, but now they are looking for ways to bring their ideas to life. They are interested in fashion items such as "zebra print pants" (14 times more), "pleated plaid skirt" (12 times more) and "hippie jewelry" (16 times more).

The boldest makeup looks are Gen Z

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest

Beauty is one of the categories that arouse the most interest on Pinterest. In particular, Gen Z searches show that they are increasingly attracted to ideas and products that help them create their bold makeup looks. There have been 45 times more searches for " e-girl makeup", 60 times more for "alternative makeup" and 24 times more for "creative eye makeup".