The Duo who redefined Comfy Sneakers in India

Amar Preet Singh, Co-founder & Taran Chhabra, Founder & CEO, Neeman's

We have all heard that we are given problems we can handle. But Taran Chhabra, Founder & CEO, Neeman’s was ‘chosen’ to find a solution to a peculiar problem. His search for a single pair of footwear, suitable for all occasions, led him to introduce India’s first natural fibre shoe, that reduces carbon foot print, is sock-free, odour-resistant, and temperature regulating, and also develop its manufacturing technique.

Talking about India’s first, sustainable, eco-conscious footwear brand that reported over 5x growth since Covid-19, has an enviable clientele of celebrities and start-up founders, is a hit in Tier I, II cities and metros, Chhabra shares marketing strategies that led to the D2C online brand’s phenomenal growth without incurring major ad spends. Says Chhabra, “We have always relied heavily on content. We have used content marketing; different platforms such as B2B and B2C to reach our TG and content specific to that platform and all possible strategies. We have used the power of content to show different videos of the product, to showcase how different and better it is.”

On convincing online customers, Chhabra says, “Footwear in India has a tremendous opportunity online. Ecommerce is penetrating, people want to shop online. Customers have the liberty to try our products at home and we offer a no-questions-asked return and refund policy.” Talking about their future marketing strategies, he adds, “As and when we keep scaling with new categories, styles, geographies, we will keep relying on content. We want to showcase why our new-age brand is better and its unique features.”

On future plans, he says, “No physical stores for now, we are only D2C. Though we are looking at an omni-channel presence in the near future.”

FACTSHEET

•Founded in: 2018

•Neeman’s is rated as ‘The Most Comfortable Shoe’ by 95% of our customers.

•Over 22% of re-order rate within 24 months of launch.

•Growing at 15% m-o-m.

•Footwear available in a wide price range of INR 700- 5000.