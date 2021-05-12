Six Healthtech Startups Waging War Against the Second Wave Of Covid-19

May 12, 2021 4 min read

The second wave of the ongoing pandemic has brought India, which earlier received applauds for controlling the pandemic dexterously in 2020, to its knees. Lack of beds is not the only worry that is daunting thousands, but the unavailability of testing facilities, oxygen concentrators, ventilator beds and life-saving medicine is niggling as well.

At a time when healthcare infrastructure is collapsing, Indian health-tech startups have come forward to assuage some pain.

Here are five such healthcare startups that have waged a war against the deadly second wave.

MyHealthcare

Founded in 2017, MyHealthcare is a digital healthcare ecosystem that works with hospitals, clinics, doctors, caregivers to enhance patient care continuum processes. The Gurugram-based startup aims to bridge the healthcare delivery gap using a data-driven care process.

In the aftermath of the second wave, MyHealthcare founded by Shyatto Raha, Aneesh Nair and Divya Laroyia has launched a home care solution that allows doctors and experts to monitor patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms remotely. The startup, which offers services such as consultation, diagnostics, health monitoring, preventive health has pivoted its business model to ensure patients affected with moderate COVID-19 symptoms get the care at their home.

NIRAMAI

NIRAMAI, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered startup known for providing breast cancer solutions for hospitals and diagnostic centers amidst the pandemic, has developed a device that can automatically detect fever and COVID-19 respiratory symptoms. It is aimed towards enabling automated screening of groups of people to detect likely COVID-19 infected people by checking for fever plus associated respiratory diseases. This solution uses NIRAMAI’s AI solution called Thermalytix. The above solution can be monitored automatically by any skilled health worker, thus reducing the pressure on clinical testing at public places.

Qure.AI

Mumbai-based health tech startup, Qure.ai, has emerged as one of the major Indian healthcare startups assisting the country's health sector. The startup which had developed a screening solution for tuberculosis has repurposed the technology to detect COVID-19 among patients. The startup later offered an additional solution for remote patient management and disease monitoring purposes. Both solutions are now available on a monthly subscription basis.

Founded by Prashant Warier and Pooja Rao in 2016, the startup has also won numerous awards for its innovation including Nasscom AI game changer award in 2018.

DOZEE

Founded in the year 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit and Gaurav Parchan, Turtle Shell Technologies has come up with Dozee, a contactless health monitor. The company claims that the device can track heartbeat, respiration, sleep, and stress-recovery, with a medical-grade 98.4 percent accuracy, thus delivering patient safety and maximizing utilization of ICU beds.

The startup is also providing services to monitor COVID-19 related vital signs SpO2, heart rate, respiration rate and blood pressure from home in a contactless way.

Virohan

Virohan is a healthcare edtech startup specializing in vocational training for healthcare practitioners. Founded by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, the startup in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic is now addressing the dearth of paramedics. The startup has launched two programs for healthcare professionals and for general awareness. In the healthcare professionals, the startup is helping nurses and technicians by providing training content on how to manage COVID-19 patients.

Mfine

Bengaluru-based telemedicine startup MFine is a digital primary healthcare platform that offers professional diagnostics and health check-up services. The services offered by the startup can be availed at home and even in offices. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the startup has launched initiatives such as home RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 inflammation tests and high-resolution CT scans to help the patient. At present, the startup has over 4,000 doctors on its platform and claims to be doing 12,000 medical consultations on a day-to-day basis.