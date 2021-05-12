Bitcoin

Does the co-founder of Facebook support cryptocurrencies? Mark Zuckerberg calls his goat 'Bitcoin'

Fans of virtual currency took this as accolade.
Next Article
Does the co-founder of Facebook support cryptocurrencies? Mark Zuckerberg calls his goat 'Bitcoin'
Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg vía Facebook

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are in the middle of a fever for cryptocurrencies, be it Bitcoin, Ethereum or the one that was born as a joke but already has a very real price, Dogecoin. In the midst of this, fans of virtual currencies are seeking validation among the big names in business.

Apparently they found that support in Mark Zuckerberg ... or something like that. The Facebook co-founder posted on Monday an image of his two new goats, which he introduced as "Max" and "Bitcoin."

Image: Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook

Bitcoin enthusiasts were quick to hint that the goat's curious name would be related to a possible purchase by Zuckerberg of the cryptocurrency despite the fact that the tycoon wrote nothing more about it.

The photo has more than a million reactions and more than 230 thousand comments.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency Isn't Just for Elon Musk

Bitcoin

Is Bitcoin Similar to a Pyramid Scam? That's what the same economist who predicted the pandemic says

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Could Cost Upwards of $300,000, But Its Fall Will Be Brutal, Cryptocurrency Expert Warns