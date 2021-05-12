Does the co-founder of Facebook support cryptocurrencies? Mark Zuckerberg calls his goat 'Bitcoin'

May 12, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are in the middle of a fever for cryptocurrencies, be it Bitcoin, Ethereum or the one that was born as a joke but already has a very real price, Dogecoin. In the midst of this, fans of virtual currencies are seeking validation among the big names in business.

Apparently they found that support in Mark Zuckerberg ... or something like that. The Facebook co-founder posted on Monday an image of his two new goats, which he introduced as "Max" and "Bitcoin."

Image: Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook

Bitcoin enthusiasts were quick to hint that the goat's curious name would be related to a possible purchase by Zuckerberg of the cryptocurrency despite the fact that the tycoon wrote nothing more about it.

The photo has more than a million reactions and more than 230 thousand comments.