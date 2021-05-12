Investments

Where you should invest in times of crisis

"Don't put all your eggs in one basket." Know what safe haven investments are.
Next Article
Where you should invest in times of crisis
Image credit: Querido Dinero

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero

In Latin America we have a saying: "Don't put all your eggs in one basket ." It means that you always have to have open options to be able to react in times of crisis .

This is a golden rule when we talk about investments and more now. The coronavirus turned every aspect of life upside down, and nowhere was the shock more evident than in the markets. That is why having a diversified portfolio with resilient assets is essential.

Your money should always be working in different instruments and have safe haven investments , those that in uncertain times, always go up.

Get to know them here!

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investments

How to invest in the stock market to make money

Investments

Are you an employee, but want to start investing? Answer these questions

Investments

There Is a Bubble In 2021. What Should You Know Before Investing?