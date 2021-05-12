Where you should invest in times of crisis

May 12, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero



In Latin America we have a saying: "Don't put all your eggs in one basket ." It means that you always have to have open options to be able to react in times of crisis .

This is a golden rule when we talk about investments and more now. The coronavirus turned every aspect of life upside down, and nowhere was the shock more evident than in the markets. That is why having a diversified portfolio with resilient assets is essential.

Your money should always be working in different instruments and have safe haven investments , those that in uncertain times, always go up.

Get to know them here!