These Are the Top Ten Richest Self-made Women in 2020

Achieving success in the corporate world takes a lot of hard work and determination, but when you are a woman, the struggle is more significant. This, however, is not stopping women entrepreneurs from overcoming all obstacles to serve as an inspiration for other budding entrepreneurs like them. In this article, we’ll take a look at ten such women entrepreneurs who have beaten all odds to become the richest self-made women in 2020.

Top Ten Richest Self-Made Women In 2020

We have used the 2020 net worth data from Forbes to come up with the top ten richest self-made women in 2020. Following are the top ten richest self-made women in 2020:

Doris Fisher ($2.6 billion)

Doris co-founded Gap in 1969 with her husband Don, who died in 2009. She served as the company's merchandiser from day one until 2003. Doris was on Gap's board until 2009. A graduate from Stanford University, Doris and her husband amassed a $1 billion art collection, which is on display in San Francisco's Museum of Modern Art. Their art collection includes works by Andy Warhol and Gerhard Richter.

Oprah Winfrey ($2.6 billion)

Winfrey may be ninth in terms of net worth, but she is undoubtedly the most inspiring self-made woman in the world. She grew up in poverty with her unmarried teenage mother, but quickly became one of the most influential women in the world. She is an American talk show host, television producer, actress, author and philanthropist. The Oprah Winfrey Show ran national syndication for 25 years, and was the highest-rated television program of its kind.

Thai Lee ($3.2 billion)

Lee is the CEO of IT provider SHI International. The company with sales of $10.7 billion has more than 20,000 clients, including Boeing and AT&T. Born in Bangkok and grew up in South Korea, Lee moved to the U.S. for high school. Lee is an MBA from Harvard and has worked at Procter & Gamble and American Express. Her father was a prominent Korean economist.

Johnelle Hunt ($3.5 billion)

Johnelle co-founded J.B. Hunt Transport Services in 1969 with her husband, J.B., who died in 2006. The company went public in 1983 and is one of the largest transportation companies in the country. J.B. Hunt had sales of $9.2 billion. In 2008, Johnelle stepped down as the company’s corporate secretary, but is still its largest individual shareholder. She initially wanted to be a teacher at the University of Central Arkansas.

Lynda Resnick ($3.6 billion)

Lynda and her husband Stewart own the Wonderful Co. This snack and drink conglomerate owns several popular brands, including Pom Wonderful, Halos Mandarins, Wonderful Pistachios and Fiji Water. The holding company has an annual turnover of more than $4.5 billion. They also own 135,000 acres of orchards in Texas, Mexico and California. They use the orchards to grow pistachios, almonds, pomegranates and mandarin oranges.

Marian Ilitch ($4.1 billion)

Marian co-founded Little Caesars Pizza in 1959 with her husband Mike, who died in 2017. The pizza chain has sales of more than $4 billion. Ilitch, known as Mrs. I, owns the Detroit Red Wings, as well as MotorCity Casino Hotel. She once worked as a ticket agent for Delta Airlines.

Judy Love ($4.7 billion)

Judy and her husband Tom are the founders of the convenience store chain Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. In 1964, the two opened their first gas station in Watonga, Oklahoma after taking a $5,000 loan from Tom's parents. Presently, the convenience store has over 520 stores in 41 states. Judy is the executive secretary of the company, while Tom is its chairman. She is also the chairman of the Love Family Fund.

Meg Whitman ($5 billion)

Whitman was the CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008, helping to grow its sales from $5.7 million to $8 billion. She was also the CEO of Hewlett-Packard from 2011 to 2015, during the time when the PC maker split into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Currently, she is the CEO of Quibi, a new short-form video platform launched in April 2020.

Judy Faulkner ($5.5 billion)

Faulkner is the CEO of a leading medical-records software provider, Epic. She founded this company in a Wisconsin basement in 1979. Epic’s 2020 sales were about $3.3 billion. The services of the company are used by top medical centers, including Johns Hopkins and Mayo Clinic. In 2015, Faulkner signed a pledge to eventually give away 99% of her assets to a private charitable foundation.

Diane Hendricks ($8 billion)

Hendricks co-founded ABC Supply with her late husband in 1982, and now she chairs the company. ABC Supply is now among the biggest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in the U.S. Under Hendricks, the company acquired rival Bradco in 2010 and building materials distributor L&W Supply in 2016. ABC Supply has about 780 branch locations and more than $11 billion in revenue.