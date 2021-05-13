Stocks

Does Vaxart Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Vaxart (VXRT), a clinical-stage biotech company, has made advances in developing a multivariant oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. However, given that the vaccine candidate is still undergoing Phase I and Phase 2 clinical trials at a time when VXRT’s peers have long ago launched their vaccines, is VXRT late too late to the party? Is its stock a risky bet? Read on.
Next Article
Does Vaxart Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
Image credit: shutterstock.com via StockNews

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews
 Vaxart (VXRT), a clinical-stage biotech company, has made advances in developing a multivariant oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate. However, given that the vaccine candidate is still undergoing Phase I and Phase 2 clinical trials at a time when VXRT’s peers have long ago launched their vaccines, is VXRT late too late to the party? Is its stock a risky bet? Read on.

Biotechnology company Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The price of its shares has risen 129.5% over the past year on investors’ optimism over the prospects of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, VXA-CoV2-1.

However, VXRT’s stock price has tumbled 24.5% over the past three months. In fact, the stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $6.51, 73.9% below its $24.90 52-week high.

Although the company’s room-temperature stable, tablet-based COVID-19 vaccine development has helped its shares soar to a $24.90 high in February, the vaccine candidate is still in its clinical trial phase. Also, VXRT’s norovirus vaccine has yet to advance to a Phase 2 challenge study and it could  be some time  before there are definitive results on its efficacy. Against this backdrop, VXRT’s high valuation doesn’t look reasonable. So, we think the stock could witness a retreat in the near term.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Here is what we think could influence VXRT’s performance in the near term:

Lagging in the COVID-19 Vaccine Race

VXRT is developing an oral COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered via room-temperature stable pills rather than injections. While this could be a game changer for the company in the long run, VXRT’s vaccine candidate is still in  clinical and preclinical trials, whereas industry leaders such as  Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), Pfizer, Inc. (PFE), and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN) have already been rolling out their vaccines for months. Since many countries  are speeding up their vaccination efforts, it could be that by the time VXRT completes its trials and gets approval to  make its vaccine commercially available, most countries may have completed  vaccinating most of their populations. Naturally, this eventually could hurt the company’s revenue-generating prospects.

Bleak Financials and Profitability

VXRT’s revenue declined 82.6% year-over-year to $506,000 in the first quarter, ended March 31. Its total operating expenses rose 345.4% from its  year-ago value to $16.02 million. Also, the company reported a $15.51 million loss from operations and a $16.01 million net loss for this period. Its loss per share was  $0.14.

The company’s 0.01%trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 96.4% lower than the 0.4% industry average. And its trailing-12-month ROE, ROA and ROTC are negative 45.2%, 22.8% and 26.5%, respectively.

Sky-High Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, VXRT is currently trading at 204.36x, which is significantly higher than the 6.44x industry average. Its 269.70 forward Price/Sales multiple  is 3,628.7% higher than the 7.23 industry average.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

VXRT has an overall F rating, which translates to Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. VXRT has a D grade for Growth and Quality. The stock’s weak growth prospects and low profitability are reflected in these grades.

It also  has a C grade for Value, which is consistent with the stock’s premium valuation.

In addition to the grades we’ve highlighted, one can check out additional VXRT ratings for Sentiment, Stability and Momentum here.

VXRT is ranked #469 of 495 stocks in the F-rated Biotech industry.

There are several top-rated stocks in the same industry. Click here to view them.

Bottom Line

Even though VXRT’s oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate has raised investors’ hopes for f value creation, unless the company completes  clinical trials and receives the FDA’s approval, its revenue potential from this vaccine candidate remains in question. Furthermore, VXRT’s lackluster financials and stretched valuation make it a highly speculative investment. So, we think it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

VXRT shares were trading at $6.50 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.01 (-0.15%). Year-to-date, VXRT has gained 13.84%, versus a 9.74% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization.

More...

The post Does Vaxart Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? appeared first on StockNews.com
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Biotech Stocks To Buy This Week? 4 Names To Know

Stocks

Hot Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Cyclical Stocks To Watch

Stocks

Former Penny Stocks To Watch Making Their Mark In 2021