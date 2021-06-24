How Entrepreneurs Have Honored Pandemic Heroes and How You Can Too

June 24, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Frontline workers — whether you're a bus driver, grocery store employee, nurse or cop — don’t get to work from home. They have to show up for their job in person. Throughout this public health crisis, they continue to risk their lives every time they enter their place of work. These hardworking are integral to our communities. They keep the economy moving and we must show them recognition and support.

It has been an honor at Bobo’s to be able to award these selfless individuals by donating profits to our healthcare and education non-profit partners. Giving back has been a priority to Bobo’s, and this year we have been able to pivot and support frontline workers. Here are a few notes on how my business and a few other engaged to support heroes of the — and how you can too.

Related: How to Make Giving Back Part of Your Brand's DNA

Brands that have charitable programs for Covid assistance

Last year was challenging for everyone, navigating the space of livelihood in a pandemic. As we continue to do the best we can, it has been inspiring to see other entrepreneurs and businesses come together to support consumers and communities in different ways.

For example, Mattel/Fisher Price announced a new #ThankYouHeroes collection where net proceeds from the sale of each item were donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, a fund dedicated to providing essential supplies, equipment and resources for protecting frontline healthcare workers and their families. The line included toys in the likeness of nurses, first responders, delivery drivers, community champions and others.

Crocs began their "Free Pair for Healthcare" program in the face of adversity and the coronavirus pandemic. The brand donated over 860,000 pairs of shoes globally to frontline healthcare workers.

In addition to donating our bites to hospitals across the country, this year we are launching a program to give back to two heroes who have helped their communities immensely throughout the pandemic. To show our appreciation for frontline heroes who have loved their communities like family throughout this healthcare crisis, we are recognizing them on the new "Hero" Chocolate Chip Oat Bar. These bars highlight the tireless and selfless efforts of frontline workers in healthcare and education who were nominated by the Bobo’s community. The bars depict illustrations of Covid Unit ICU nurse Amy Lammers and public school teacher Annette Falcon with 100% of the profits going to Project HOPE and AdoptAClassroom. Project HOPE is an organization that in 2020 alone delivered more than 11 million pieces of PPE, trained over 83,000 frontline personnel, and deployed expert medical volunteers to help fight the pandemic. AdoptAClassroom is a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for pre-k through 12th-grade teachers and schools in the U.S.

How to get started finding a charitable partner

The first step in finding a charitable partner is determining which branch of heroes you would like to donate to. Take your time researching which charities have programs to help those especially close to your heart and your brand’s values and mission.

Have an idea of how you want to work together with a going into partnership discussions. work best when both organizations are benefiting.

It has been so heartwarming to see communities and brands come together in these unknown pandemic times. Even if you can only support in a small way, every action adds up to make a real change. Additionally, it will give your brand a sense of fulfillment and purpose by enriching the community and bring morale up in both your work and personal life.