Delaying second dose of COVID vaccine could reduce deaths: study

May 13, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Research published by The British Medical Journal explained that delaying the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could reduce deaths in people under 65 by 20 percent.

However, to achieve this, some conditions must be met, such as: having a vaccine with a minimum efficacy of 80% and meeting vaccination rates of 0.1% to 0.3% of the population per day.

The publication notes: “the delayed second dose strategy for people under 65 years of age performed consistently with all the vaccination rates tested… A delayed second dose vaccination strategy, at least for people under 65 years of age, could result in a reduction in cumulative mortality under certain conditions ”.

According to scientists, this method could prevent between 46 and 26 deaths per 100,000 people. The assumption is that necessary protection can be achieved after the first dose of highly effective vaccines, however this remains a debate.

They also add that the risk of developing new vaccine-resistant variants of the disease is proportional to the time it takes to vaccinate the world's population.