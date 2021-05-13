These Are the Top Ten China Region Funds

May 13, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



China was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic initially, but the country is now seeing a strong rebound from the pandemic-caused economic downturn. This makes China a perfect investment avenue. If you also plan to invest in this Asian country, but don’t know where to start, you can go through the trusted mutual funds route. China region funds give you exposure to stocks from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Detailed below are the top ten China region funds.

Top Ten China Region Funds

To rank the China region funds, we have used their past one-year return data. We took the past one-year return data of these funds from U.S. News. Following are the top ten China region funds:

State Street China Equity Select Fund (SCSLX, 65%)

SCSLX, during normal times, invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the equity securities of Chinese companies. This fund has $8.30 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 0.90. It has given a return of over 14% in the past six months. SCSLX’s top five holdings are Tencent, Alibaba Group, Tencent, Meituan and China Construction Bank.

Goldman Sachs China Equity Fund (GSAGX, 66%)

GSAGX normally invests in the common stocks (and depositary receipts) of companies tied to China. This fund has $155.26 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.45. It has given a return of over 13% in the past six months. GSAGX’s top five holdings are Tencent, Alibaba Group, Kweichow Moutai, Meituan and Alibaba Group (ADR).

Matthews China Small Companies Fund (MCSMX, 67%)

MCSMX, during normal times, invests at least 80% of its net assets in common and preferred stocks of Small Chinese Companies. This fund has $457.52 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.38. It has given a return of over 14% in the past six months. OBCHX’s top five holdings are SITC International, Weimob, Bilibili, Silergy and Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services.

Oberweis China Opportunities Fund (OBCHX, 68%)

OBCHX normally invests in common stocks of Chinese companies acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. This fund has $114.44 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.95. It has given a return of over 12% in the past six months. OBCHX’s top five holdings are Tencent, Alibaba Group, Meituan, Li Ning and 21Vianet.

Hartford Schroders China A Fund (HSHAX, 69%)

HSHAX usually invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in China A shares and other instruments having economic characteristics similar to the securities. This fund has $9.77 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.45. It has given a return of over 18% in the past six months. HSHAX’s top five holdings are Ping An Insurance, Midea Group, Oppein Home Group, China Merchants Bank, and Lomon Billions Group.

Aberdeen China A Share Equity (GOPAX, 71%)

GOPAX usually puts a minimum of 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies based in China, which are denominated in Renminbi and listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. This fund has $90.24 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.35. It has given a return of over 18% in the past six months. GOPAX’s top five holdings are Kweichow Moutai, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, China Merchants Bank, Midea Group and Ping An Insurance.

Fidelity® China Region Fund (FHKAX, 75%)

FHKAX normally invests at least 80% of its assets in the common stocks of companies in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. This fund has $2.49 billion in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.24. It has given a return of over 24% in the past six months. FHKAX’s top five holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Alibaba Group, Naspers, Tencent, and AIA Group.

T. Rowe Price China Evolution Equity Fd (TRCLX, 75%)

TRCLX usually invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in equity and equity related investments of Chinese companies (including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). This fund has $128.07 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.04. It has given a return of over 25% in the past six months. TRCLX’s top five holdings are Country Garden Services Holdings, NARI Technology, Bafang Electric and MediaTek.

WCM China Quality Growth Fund (WCMCX, 75%)

WCMCX aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of Chinese companies. This fund has $12.83 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.25. WCMCX’s top five holdings are Tencent, Alibaba Group, Kuaishou Technology, Shenzhou International and AIA Group.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Fund (BCANX, 86%)

BCANX normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in China "A" shares (not Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). This fund has $1.82 million in total assets, while its expense ratio is 1.02. BCANX’s top five holdings are Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting, Midea Group Co, Ping An Insurance, Contemporary Amperex Technology and Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin.