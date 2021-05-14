Sound Choice: Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker

May 14, 2021 1 min read

Whether you’re in the market for office audio equipment or a speaker to spice up backyard barbeques, the new Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker is an ideal choice.

The speaker has a powerful 60W output with two full range drivers and two bass drivers for an immersive listening experience. Plus, its 7,200 mAh rechargeable battery provides more than 10 hours of playback time.

Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker. Source: Switch

The Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker also comes with a built-in microphone to allow for hands-free calls and a built-in smartphone charger, which allows you to power up even if you’re on the go. Its sleek design is built to last in every situation, with a handlebar and shoulder strap for easy portability, and since it is IPX6 Waterproof, you don’t have to worry about unexpected rain or water contact either.

The Switch WS-Ultra 60W Wireless Speaker comes in three striking colors: Classic Black, Green Camo, and Pink Camo.

