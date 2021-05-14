Home Office

WeWork CEO Says Less Engaged Employees Are Comfortable With the Home Office

"Those who are very committed to the company want to go to the office at least two-thirds of the time," said Sandeep Mathrani.
WeWork CEO Says Less Engaged Employees Are Comfortable With the Home Office
Image credit: Vía Alto Nivel

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

For the CEO of WeWork, there is an easy way to identify the most engaged employees in each company: They are the ones who want to return to the office.

"Those who are very committed to the company want to go to the office two-thirds of the time, at least," Sandeep Mathrani said Wednesday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"Those who are less engaged feel very comfortable working from home," added the director.

The bigger problem is, do you come to work five days a week or do you come to work three days a week? That is the most important problem. There is no problem of not reaching a common place. 

These statements by Mathrani caused a lot of reactions from people on social networks, who do not agree with the statement that only employees who like to go to the office are those who work more or are more committed to their work.

Even CEOs of other companies scoffed at this claim.

“The most engaged employees always store their files in Box,” Aaron Levie, Box manager, said in a Twitter message.

"Eric Schmidt says the most engaged employees use Google Workspaces, Google Chrome, and Google crap," another user replied.

"I am the CEO of Big Banana Inc, the world's largest banana producer, people who do not eat bananas in the office are the least committed to work," said another user wryly.

WeWork had a loss of $ 3.2 billion in 2020, according to Reuters data, and had an occupancy rate for its shared offices of less than half (47 percent) last year.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, many companies and employees opted to work from home, which directly affected startups dedicated to shared offices.

