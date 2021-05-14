WhatsApp: What you should know before accepting or not their new privacy policies

May 14, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Saturday , May 15, the deadline to accept or not the new WhatsApp privacy policies is met. Since the measure was announced at the beginning of this year, endless doubts have arisen among users, the main one being what will happen to my account if I refuse to give the update 'ok'? Therefore, here we tell you what changes you can expect regardless of your decision.

The general outrage at the change and the flight of users to other messaging apps , such as Telegram and Signal , led the platform to extend the deadline to accept, from January until this weekend. However, this was only to allow its users to review the new privacy policies "at their own pace" , not to modify them.

“For the last few weeks, we have been displaying a notification on WhatsApp where more information about the update is provided. After we have given everyone more time to review this information, we continue to remind those who have not yet had the opportunity to review it and accept the changes. After several weeks, the reminder will become persistent ” , indicates the official WhatsApp page.

What happens if I don't accept the new WhatsApp privacy policies?

The platform, owned by Facebook, clarified that no account will be deleted for those who refuse to accept the new guidelines.

However, WhatsApp will limit its functions , although they clarify that "this will not happen to all users at the same time":

You will no longer be able to send or receive messages.

It will not allow you to enter your chat list

You will not be able to answer missed calls or video calls

Although you will be able to receive calls and notifications , and respond to messages , after a few weeks you will not have these functions either. During this period, the application will keep reminding you that it is important to accept the new privacy conditions if you want to fully enjoy WhatsApp again .

Can I accept the WhatsApp update after May 15?

Yes. Just open the application and wait to see the notice about the new settings. Then you just have to click on 'accept' and voila, you will recover all the functions of WhatsApp.

Can I lose my WhatsApp account?

WhatsApp policy states that inactive user accounts "are generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity ." So if you take too long to authorize or stop connecting, you could lose your account and all your activity : conversations, photos, backups, etc. If you later decide to reinstall it, you will only be able to recover the little that has been stored on your device.

The platform warns that if you decide to delete your account "we will not be able to reverse that action, since doing so will erase your message history, you will be removed from all your WhatsApp groups and your backup copies will also be erased ."

What are the changes that WhatsApp want me to accept?

On its official site, WhatsApp states that now “you can talk to more companies on WhatsApp to communicate more quickly and efficiently than by phone or email. This is completely optional . "

"You decide if you want to chat with companies through WhatsApp, and you can always block or remove them from your contact list," adds the company.

“In order to be able to respond quickly, these companies may use Facebook as a technology provider to manage some of the responses on their behalf . We will clearly identify these chats with a label so that you know when that is the case ” , he concludes.

Part of the new guidelines is the display of ads on WhatsApp and that users authorize the platform to share data with Facebook , for commercial purposes.

Despite the complaints and controversy, the company ensures that the data shared with Facebook does not change . " Your acceptance of the new terms of service does not extend the ability of WhatsApp to share user data with Facebook," the platform underlines.

“Our commitment to your privacy has not changed. Your personal conversations are still protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that no one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp or Facebook, can read or listen to them, ”says the website of this application.

