How to register for the Rain Harvest program in Mexico City?



Image credit: Sedema vía Web

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The problem of water supply in big cities affects different communities. In this context, the Government of Mexico City (CDMX) presents the Water Harvest Program in the entity organized by the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) .

This initiative wants to increase the water supply in those communities that suffer from the lack of it in CDMX, through the capture of rainwater. The program is free and includes the installation of a system for the collection of the liquid and the training of people for its use and maintenance.

The first thing you should know is that it is aimed at the inhabitants of eight municipalities, among which are: Tlalpan, Tláhuac, Milpa Alta, Azcapotzalco, Gustavo A. Madero, Magdalena Contreras, Iztapalapa and Coyoacán.

Those who wish to access the initiative must meet the following requirements that are indicated on the official website of Sedema:

  • Spend time learning about rainwater harvesting
  • Participate in community awareness and introductory talks to rainwater harvesting systems
  • Allow access to Sedema promoters and service facilitators during the technical visit and the installation of the system
  • Submit the following documents in plain copy: application for registration and letter of commitment, proof of address, official identification, CURP, property receipt, proof or technical opinion of land use.

On the other hand, in case of accessing the initiative through the partial subsidy modality, the beneficiaries must:

  • Sign the agreement that the Sedema stipulates, in which there will be a record that the installation and the 50% subsidy to the systems will be conditioned to the beneficiary making the compensation of the other 50% to the specific account of the Public Environmental Fund determined by the Sedema. This document can be sent by email to programacall@sedema.cdmx.gob.mx
  • Have made the corresponding compensation of 50% of the total cost and installation of the system in a single issue.
  • Present a receipt proving the compensation has been made.

The initiative includes several stages that involve both the government and the beneficiaries, providers or facilitators of the service. In case of doubts, interested parties may dial the following numbers from Monday to Friday between 9:00 and 16:30 hours.

  • Iztapalapa: 55 58 26 24 27
  • Milpa Alta: 55 62 20 82 50
  • Tláhuac: 55 61 46 56 16
  • Tlalpan: 55 64 38 17 64
  • Magdalena Contreras: 55 23 44 39 14
  • Coyoacán: 55 39 59 78 97
  • Azcapotzalco: 55 51 55 62 00
  • Gustavo A. Madero: 55 51 55 88 24.
