These are the best places to work in Mexico in 2021
Are you looking for a job or to change companies? The Great Place to Work Mexico institute published its 2021 ranking of companies and organizations considered the Best Places to Work in the country .
Gentera was placed in the first place of the count, but the courier firm DHL also stood out in the category “Times of Challenge” that emerged to highlight companies in times of pandemic.
GPTW reported that 274 organizations from the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, information technology, construction, education, manufacturing and even mining and agriculture sectors were honored with this badge.
"2020 was a challenging year for everyone. In the case of the business world, there were organizations that demonstrated their interest in the well-being of their employees, their families and the community. They implemented new practices, fostered trust and camaraderie. Their effort, led them to become excellent workplaces for everyone, "said Alma Rosa García Puig, CEO of Great Place to Work Mexico in a statement.
Category of more than 5,000 workers
- Gentera
- Infonavit
- IPS Group
- AT&T
- Scotia Corporate Services
Category of 500 to 5,000 people
- Cisco
- SAP
- Ruba Group
- Dell
- Diestra Hotels
Category 50 and 500 people
- Novo nordisk
- Assurant
- DLL Group
- Free market
- Element Fleet Mexico
Less than 50 workers
- Ultimate Kronos Group
- Stryker
- Devarana
- Volvo Financial Services
- Municipal Development
The Best Places to Work in Times of Challenge
Category of more than 5,000 people
- Dhl
- S-Mart Group
- Fedex Espress
- DHL Supply Chain
- Gentera
Category of 500 to 5,000 people
- Ruba Group
- IEnova
- GCC
- Ingram Micro
- Ragasa
Category of 50 to 500 workers
- Free market
- Ibis
- Assurant
- bioMérieux
- Element Fleet Management Mexico
Category of less than 50 people
- Stryker
- Ultimate Kronos
- Asahi Kasei
- Actin
- Brownpaperbag