Race

These are the best places to work in Mexico in 2021

The Great Place to Work Mexico institute published its 2021 ranking of companies and organizations considered the Best Places to Work in the country.
Next Article
These are the best places to work in Mexico in 2021
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are you looking for a job or to change companies? The Great Place to Work Mexico institute published its 2021 ranking of companies and organizations considered the Best Places to Work in the country .

Gentera was placed in the first place of the count, but the courier firm DHL also stood out in the category “Times of Challenge” that emerged to highlight companies in times of pandemic.

GPTW reported that 274 organizations from the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, information technology, construction, education, manufacturing and even mining and agriculture sectors were honored with this badge.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone. In the case of the business world, there were organizations that demonstrated their interest in the well-being of their employees, their families and the community. They implemented new practices, fostered trust and camaraderie. Their effort, led them to become excellent workplaces for everyone, "said Alma Rosa García Puig, CEO of Great Place to Work Mexico in a statement.

The best places to work in Mexico in 2021

Category of more than 5,000 workers

  1. Gentera
  2. Infonavit
  3. IPS Group
  4. AT&T
  5. Scotia Corporate Services

Category of 500 to 5,000 people

  1. Cisco
  2. SAP
  3. Ruba Group
  4. Dell
  5. Diestra Hotels

Category 50 and 500 people

  1. Novo nordisk
  2. Assurant
  3. DLL Group
  4. Free market
  5. Element Fleet Mexico

Less than 50 workers

  1. Ultimate Kronos Group
  2. Stryker
  3. Devarana
  4. Volvo Financial Services
  5. Municipal Development

The Best Places to Work in Times of Challenge

Category of more than 5,000 people

  1. Dhl
  2. S-Mart Group
  3. Fedex Espress
  4. DHL Supply Chain
  5. Gentera

Category of 500 to 5,000 people

  1. Ruba Group
  2. IEnova
  3. GCC
  4. Ingram Micro
  5. Ragasa

Category of 50 to 500 workers

  1. Free market
  2. Ibis
  3. Assurant
  4. bioMérieux
  5. Element Fleet Management Mexico

Category of less than 50 people

  1. Stryker
  2. Ultimate Kronos
  3. Asahi Kasei
  4. Actin
  5. Brownpaperbag

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Race

These are the 25 best companies to work for according to LinkedIn

Race

These are the 10 most requested jobs by companies in Mexico

Race

6 Flags That You Shouldn't Take the Job