These are the best places to work in Mexico in 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are you looking for a job or to change companies? The Great Place to Work Mexico institute published its 2021 ranking of companies and organizations considered the Best Places to Work in the country .

Gentera was placed in the first place of the count, but the courier firm DHL also stood out in the category “Times of Challenge” that emerged to highlight companies in times of pandemic.

GPTW reported that 274 organizations from the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, information technology, construction, education, manufacturing and even mining and agriculture sectors were honored with this badge.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone. In the case of the business world, there were organizations that demonstrated their interest in the well-being of their employees, their families and the community. They implemented new practices, fostered trust and camaraderie. Their effort, led them to become excellent workplaces for everyone, "said Alma Rosa García Puig, CEO of Great Place to Work Mexico in a statement.

The best places to work in Mexico in 2021

Category of more than 5,000 workers

Gentera Infonavit IPS Group AT&T Scotia Corporate Services

Category of 500 to 5,000 people

Cisco SAP Ruba Group Dell Diestra Hotels

Category 50 and 500 people

Novo nordisk Assurant DLL Group Free market Element Fleet Mexico

Less than 50 workers

Ultimate Kronos Group Stryker Devarana Volvo Financial Services Municipal Development

The Best Places to Work in Times of Challenge

Category of more than 5,000 people

Dhl S-Mart Group Fedex Espress DHL Supply Chain Gentera

Category of 500 to 5,000 people

Ruba Group IEnova GCC Ingram Micro Ragasa

Category of 50 to 500 workers

Free market Ibis Assurant bioMérieux Element Fleet Management Mexico

Category of less than 50 people