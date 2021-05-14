Apple

Apple terminates relationships with one of its executives over sexist comments made in 2016

Apple employees signed a petition to review sexist comments made in a book by one of its ad tech executives.
Apple terminates relationships with one of its executives over sexist comments made in 2016
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple employees signed a petition to review sexist comments made in a book by Antonio García Martínez, one of its executives for ad tech, which was published in 2016, and got a response from the company.

The Cupertino, California-based firm reported that it cut off relations with the employee due to comments considered sexist that it included in a book published in 2016, material in which he recounted his experience as a Facebook worker.

According to the EFE news agency, the man exposes his point of view with respect to his fellow women in the San Francisco Bay area, whom he described as "lazy and weak, spoiled and naive despite the fact that they boast of being cosmopolitan, and generally loaded with nonsense ".

The employees of the company with the bitten apple collected several extracts of this material published by García Martínez and signed a petition that asked Apple to review the hiring of the same since this action raised doubts about the culture of inclusion of the company.

The technology firm did not specify if Garcia Martínez was fired or decided to leave his position voluntarily.

