In the face of employee shortages, McDonald's will raise the salaries of its staff, but only in the US and not all

A few weeks ago, the fast food chain complained that 'no one wants to work anymore'. Now, it will increase salaries by 10% to avoid staff turnover.
Image credit: Hello I'm Nik vía Unsplash.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, McDonald’s announced a salary increase for employees of its restaurants in the United States. This measure would serve to increase hiring and retain workers.

The fast food chain explained that over the next few months, the salary of more than 36,500 workers will increase by an average of 10% . Until now, salaries for general staff were 12 dollars per hour (240 Mexican pesos), and between 16 and 18 dollars (320 to 360 MXN) for supervisors, points out The Wall Street Journal .

With the increase, staff members will earn $ 11 to $ 17 an hour (220 to 340 Mexican pesos), while supervisors will earn $ 15 to $ 20 an hour (300 to 400 MXN), depending on the location of the restaurant.

It should be clarified that this benefit is not for everyone , but only for the workers of the 650 restaurants that McDonald's operates directly. This means that all those who work in the franchises, which are the majority, will continue to earn the same.

"Nobody wants to work anymore": McDonald’s

A few weeks ago, a video went viral on TikTok in which a user revealed the lack of staff at a McDonald's restaurant.

“We are short-staffed. Please be patient with the staff who did show up. Nobody wants to work anymore ” , read a sign placed next to the drive-thru horn at a chain store in the United States.

@ brittanyjade903

Y'all, Our McDonald's is savage AF

♬ Oh No No No - Music Falcon

With the new pay tab, McDonald’s expects to attract up to 10,000 new employees in the next few months.

However, many companies and business owners have complained of staff shortages . They argue that many people prefer to continue receiving support from the US government.

Even with the increase, McDonald’s wages are still below the $ 15-per-hour minimum that unions are asking for. Campaigns such as 'Fight for 15' are calling on the company's workers to go on strike on May 19 to demand that sum.

