How to motivate your employees (without money)
There are non-cash incentives that are important to millennial or GenZ employees.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
The millennial and Z generations do not focus only on the economic salary that you can offer them. These employees also consider the so-called " emotional salary ", that is, non-temporary incentives that help them have a good quality of life.
In reality, there are many other factors that influence the mood - and thus productivity - of people.
Some examples are: