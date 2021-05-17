How to motivate your employees (without money)

May 17, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero



The millennial and Z generations do not focus only on the economic salary that you can offer them. These employees also consider the so-called " emotional salary ", that is, non-temporary incentives that help them have a good quality of life.

In reality, there are many other factors that influence the mood - and thus productivity - of people.

Some examples are: