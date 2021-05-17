youtubers

Jake Paul investigated for crossing a beach in a vehicle during turtle nesting season

The youtuber is known for his controversies. He recently challenged Saul "Canelo" Álvarez to a fight.
Jake Paul investigated for crossing a beach in a vehicle during turtle nesting season
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The environmental authorities of Puerto Rico have opened an investigation into the youtuber Jake Paul for having crossed a beach in a video with a vehicle in the middle of the turtle nesting season.

The blogger deleted the video called “Puerto Rico”, but this recording resurfaced on social networks, so the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) of the Isla del Encanto decided to open the research folder.

According to TMZ , a statement highlights that although there is no record of where and when the video was recorded, "an investigation has been ordered to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motorized vehicles on beaches that appear to be in Puerto Rico."

These types of activities are prohibited by law to protect sea turtle spawning and violating these guidelines is paid for with fines and penalties.

Paul replied that it was not his intention to harm nature and that he had not noticed the presence of the nests. However, he offered to work with local authorities to safeguard the turtles.

Jake Paul and his brother Logan are known for their controversies. A few weeks ago, he challenged Mexican boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez to an exhibition fight.

