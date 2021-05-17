cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk comments bring bitcoin down, then lift it up

The cryptocurrency plummeted 8% on Sunday night to reach a price of $ 44,000 (about 874,504 pesos).
Elon Musk comments bring bitcoin down, then lift it up
Bitcoin recovered on Monday morning to reach a price of $ 45,000 per unit (about 894,379 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate), after falling sharply on Sunday night to its lowest level since February 2021.

The cryptocurrency plunged 8% after Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic message that investors interpreted as an indication that his company Tesla had sold all of its Bitcoins.

Image: CryptoWhale via Twitter

The message pushed the price of the cryptocurrency to $ 44,000 (about 874,504 pesos), its worst level in weeks according to Bloomberg .

However, a new tweet from Musk cleared up the doubts as he denied that Tesla had sold his Bitcoins. This caused a rebound in the price of the cryptocurrency.

It is not the first time that Musk has caused shocks in the price of Bitcoin. A week ago he caused the digital good to cut its value by announcing that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoins as a form of payment for the effect its mining has on the environment.

