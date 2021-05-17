'Cut him off, my boy!' Eugenio Derbez returns as your co-pilot to Waze

May 17, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want a new voice for your Waze ? Why not the one of the most famous comedian in Latin America? Eugenio Derbez once again lends his voice to the navigation assistant.

From May 20 to July 9, the voice of the Mexican actor and comedian may be part of your routes, this on the occasion of the premiere of the new season of Traveling with the Derbez on Amazon Prime Video.

How to activate the voice of Eugenio Derbez in Waze?

Go to waze.com/ and download the app for free, either from the App Store or Google Play Store .

Enter Waze and go to the Settings tool> Voice and sound> Voice instructions

Choose the option "Traveling with the Derbez 2" , by Amazon Prime Video.

, by Amazon Prime Video. In this way, once you choose your destination in the app, Derbez will be your co-pilot throughout the journey.

Accompany this new series with Eugenio's voice command and have fun while driving.

The second season of the comedy documentary series De Viaje con los Derbez will premiere on May 20 through Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, including Mexico and all of Latin America, and through Pantaya in the United States. States and Puerto Rico.