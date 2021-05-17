These Are the Top Ten Corporate Bonds Funds

May 17, 2021 4 min read

Those who don’t want to take the risk of investing in equities, as well as want reasonable returns, can go for corporate bonds. Such bonds carry more credit risk than government or agency-backed bonds, but are less risky than equities. Moreover, you can also invest in a portfolio of these bonds through mutual funds. To help you choose, detailed below are the top ten corporate bonds funds.

Top Ten Corporate Bonds Funds

We have used the past one-year return data (from money.usnews.com) of these funds to rank the top ten corporate bonds funds. Following are the top ten corporate bonds funds:

John Hancock Managed Account Shares Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Portfolio (JMABX, 13%)

During normal times, this fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in investment-grade bonds. JMABX has $24.95 million in total assets. The fund’s top three holdings are Broadcom, Micron Technology and Credit Agricole.

Delaware Investment Grade Fund (FIIGX, 14%)

FIIGX normally puts at least 80% of its assets in investment-grade debt securities. It has given a return of 6.40% in three years and 4.48% in the past five years. FIIGX has a net expense ratio of 0.92 and total assets of $227.21 million. The fund’s top three holdings are Bank of America, Verizon and Crown Castle International.

Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Strategy Portfolio (FCSPX, 14%)

FCSPX normally invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade, corporate fixed-income securities. It has given a return of 7.44% in three years and 6.41% in the past five years. FCSPX has $147.55 million in total assets. The fund’s top three holdings are Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Mar21, Us 10yr Note (Cbt) mar21, and General Electric.

Calvert Income Fund (CFICX, 14%)

CFICX may invest up to 65% of its net assets in investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities, and up to 35% in below-investment-grade, high-yield debt instruments. It has given a return of 6.11% in three years and 5.09% in the past five years. CFICX has a net expense ratio of 0.94% and total assets of $703.39 million. The fund’s top three holdings are Seagate HDD Cayman, Capital One Financial and BAMLL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE SECURITIES TRUST.

Western Asset Corporate Bond Fund (SIGAX, 15%)

SIGAX, during normal times, invests at least 80% of its assets in corporate debt securities. Also, it may put up to 25% in non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities of foreign issuers. It has given a return of 6.24% in three years and 5.72% in the past five years. SIGAX has a net expense ratio of 0.93% and total assets of $977.03 million. The fund’s top three holdings are Western Asset Prem Instl Govtt Rsrv Pref, U.S. Treasury Bonds and General Electric.

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund (ACCBX, 15%)

ACCBX may invest at least 65% and up to 100% of its assets in investment-grade securities, U.S. government-issued securities and more. It has given a return of 7.08% in three years and 6.09% in the past five years. ACCBX has a net expense ratio of 0.80% and total assets of $2.58 billion. The fund’s top three holdings are Corning, U.S. Treasury Bills and United States Treasury Notes 0.38%.

Lord Abbett Income Fund (LAGVX, 16%)

LAGVX normally invests at least 65% of its assets in investment-grade debt securities. It has given a return of 5.47% in three years and 5.45% in the past five years. LAGVX has a net expense ratio of 0.76% and total assets of $2.91 billion. The fund’s top four holdings are United States Treasury Notes 0.38%, United States Treasury Notes 0.63%, General Electric and U.S Treasury Bonds.

Ivy Crossover Credit Fund (ICKAX, 19%)

ICKAX normally invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in bonds. It primarily put money in the corporate debt fixed-income securities. It has given a return of 7.68% in three years. ICKAX has a net expense ratio of 0.90% and total assets of $64.97 million. The fund’s top five holdings are State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier, 10 Year Treasury Note Future, Netflix, PVH Corporation and Imperial Brands Finance.

Western Asset SMASh Series C Fund (LMLCX, 19%)

LMLCX usually invests in debt obligations of various maturities, including corporate obligations and derivatives. It invests only in the U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade debt obligations. LMLCX has given a return of 5.05% in three years and 5.20% in the past five years. The fund’s top five holdings are Mexico (United Mexican States), Indonesia (Republic of), State of Qatar, Morgan Stanley and the Republic of Colombia.

Miller Intermediate Bond Fund (MIFIX, 31%)

MIFIX usually puts at least 80% of its assets in bonds having a maturity between three and ten years. It has given a return of 7.74% in three years and 7.02% in the past five years. MIFIX has a net expense ratio of 0.95% and total assets of $107.44 million. The fund’s top five holdings are BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl, United States Treasury Notes, Wells Fargo Finance LLC, NuVasive and Citigroup Global Markets Holdings.