Twitter

Twitter Blue: They filter price and exclusive functions of the paid version of Twitter, get to know them!

Developer Jane Manchun leaked that the new subscription system will be called Twitter Blue, it would include features highly anticipated by the tweeting community and its cost would depend on the region, among other details.
Next Article
Twitter Blue: They filter price and exclusive functions of the paid version of Twitter, get to know them!
Image credit: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images vía PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Rumors have been running about a paid version of Twitter for months (maybe years), and it seems like it's about to come true. The developer Jane Manchun , famous for advancing news from various social networks, leaked details, price and functions of ' Twitter Blue ', the supposed name of the new service.

As revealed by Manchun on the 9to5Mac portal, subscriptions will cost $ 2.99 per month (about 60 Mexican pesos). However, the cost may vary depending on the region.

Of course, the premium version of Twitter will have exclusive features to enhance the user experience.

  • Undo. Tweeters will have the new 'undo' or 'undo' button to cancel posts before their followers see them. After writing a 'tweet' and hitting 'publish' a timer will appear between 5 and 30 seconds (the user can adjust the time). You will have that period to reread, reconsider and stop the publication before it appears on your timeline.
  • Collections. Currently, Twitter allows you to store Tweets with the 'save item' function, but they cannot be organized according to content. With the new 'collections' you can create folders to organize your publications to your liking and manage them better.
  • Create and share. Apparently, they will also offer the possibility of creating and sharing newsletters from the social network itself. This would be related to the recent purchase of the Revue platform, focused on paid subscriptions for news content, and Scroll, which eliminates advertising in exchange for a monthly fee.

The bad news is that even in the paid version there is no glimpse of the function of 'editing' the content already published, something that the tweeting community has begged for years.

The developer, whose credibility is based on having successfully leaked many news from Facebook , Instagram and Twitter , notes that Twitter Blue is still in development, so there is no probable launch date.

In 2020, the social network run by Jack Dorsey acknowledged that they planned to explore the subscription system and a premium membership in the near future.

On May 6, Twitter announced the launch of the 'Tip Jar' , a function that allows you to give and receive 'tips' within the platform. This way of monetizing content is in addition to the 'Super Follows' , which gives tweeters the option to charge for exclusive content .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Twitter Allows Users to Give and Receive Tips With Tip Jar

Twitter

Twitter bought Scroll and is moving towards paid subscriptions, what changes will there be in the social network?

Twitter

Should You Buy Twitter Stock?