Webinars

Webinar Invite: Farah Nabulsi, Oscar Nominated and BAFTA Award Winning Palestinian-British Filmmaker, On Against All Odds

British-Palestinian filmmaker and human rights advocate Farah Nabulsi will share her insights on the key to making successful career pivots.
Next Article
Webinar Invite: Farah Nabulsi, Oscar Nominated and BAFTA Award Winning Palestinian-British Filmmaker, On Against All Odds
Image credit: Farah Nabulsi

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Farah Nabulsi's directorial debut short film The Present, which underscores the importance of freedom of movement as a basic human right for Palestinians, received an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film and won a BAFTA award for Best British Short Film.

Interestingly, Nabulsi started working in the film industry only in 2015. Therefore, her achievements this year make her well positioned to advise on the right way to make career pivots that work for you in the newest edition of Against All Odds, the Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series hosted by Managing Editor Tamara Pupic.

The webinar will be held at 1pm (UAE) on Thursday, May 27, 2021. To register and reserve your spot, please click here.

The daughter of Palestinians who made a home in the UK in the 1970s, Nabulsi began her career as an institutional equity stockbroker, earning a CFA designation at JP Morgan Chase. She then moved on to build a children-focused business that she ran for a decade.

Today, Nabulsi is fully focused on her production company Native Liberty through which she writes, produces, and directs fiction films that explore topics that matter to her, as well as on Oceans Of Injustice, a digital resource that she created to deconstruct the Israeli military occupation of Palestine in a manner never done before.

As someone who taught herself how to direct by reading film books and watching YouTube masterclasses with famous directors, Nabulsi's artistic advocacy today is endorsed by Noam Chomsky, Hanan Ashrawi, John Pilger, Ken Loach and others. Her film, The Present, received over 30 Audience and Jury Awards at top tier international film festivals, and was licensed internationally including to Canal+ and Netflix Worldwide.

To register and reserve your spot for this Against All Odds webinar on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1pm (UAE time), please click here.

Related Books
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Webinars

Webinar Invite: Meet The Winners Of UNESCO's International Contest Seeking Designs For The Rehabilitation Of The Historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq

Webinars

Webinar Invite: Joelle Mardinian To Share Her Secrets On Building An Authentic Personal Brand On Against All Odds On April 29, 2021

Webinars

Webinar Invite: Against All Odds, Featuring Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Founder, Stand For Women, And Board Member, Fattal Group