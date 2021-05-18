Spark Studio Raises Seed Funding From Better Capital

May 18, 2021 3 min read

Extracurricular edtech startup Spark Studio on Tuesday announced to have raised its first round of investment from Better Capital.

Founded in October 2020 by Anushree Goenka, along with co-founders Kaustubh Khade and Namita Goel, Spark Studio will invest in building a strong team to develop the tech platform to deliver a superlative experience and to develop a best-in-class curriculum and content.

“Extracurricular learning is an unstructured and fragmented market. Parents typically rely on teachers in their hyperlocal communities. This is logistically difficult for parents, and usually not pedagogically sound, and in the current environment, less safe. We have a razor-sharp focus on building a top-notch learning experience, and going deeper in a few categories,” said Anushree Goenka, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Spark Studio.

Spark Studio has over 15 extracurricular courses in three categories - music, communications, and visual arts. Hundreds of children across India, the Middle East, South-East Asia, and the UK are currently learning with them.

“We invest deeply in how things are taught, rather than just aggregating teachers. For instance, in our music class, students learn to not only perform but also compose music right from the beginner level. Great pedagogy makes a huge difference in learning outcomes,” commented Namita Goel, co-founder, Spark Studio.

The company has developed leveled curricula with leading artists as well as pedagogy experts.

“Over 50 per cent of our students are signing up for a second course with us! We are obsessed with customer experience, and are building levers to add delight for the learners through the learning journey,” remarked Kaustubh Khade, co-founder, Spark Studio.

The courses are delivered online in live classes by experienced educators and award-winning artists, in the convenience of home. Small batch sizes ensure personal attention and interactive learning. This is followed by content for revision and self-paced learning outside class. Their curriculum is interspersed with elements that make it age-relevant and exciting for children. They are currently scaling their teacher network, the company shared.

“Spark Studio is addressing a very large global problem of access to high-quality extracurricular learning that is closed-loop, measurable and comes with a clear roadmap for children and parents. Anushree, Namita, and Kaustubh have not only got the core right, they are also one of the highest quality teams in the space. I am excited to partner with them and to watch their vision unfold,” added Vaibhav Domkundwar, chief executive officer, Better Capital, an early backer of companies including Open, Rupeek, Kutumb, Airmeet, Teachmint, Skill Lync, and others.