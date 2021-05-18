5 Robinhood Stocks To Watch Right Now

May 18, 2021 6 min read

Top Robinhood Stocks That Are Trending In The Stock Market Now

Finding the best stocks to buy on Robinhood has become extremely popular among all types of investors. At its core, Robinhood allows investors to trade stocks with no fees at all. And these days, it seems hard not to talk about Robinhood without mentioning the effect of Reddit on the stock market. For instance, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have gained considerable momentum recently.

Of course, there have been several tailwinds working in favor of AMC stock. For one, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated last week that vaccinated individuals are protected from the novel coronavirus. That signals to investors that movie theaters will get back to full capacity.

Perhaps, another contributing factor to AMC’s recent rise has been the capital raise, further boosting its balance sheet. But many would agree that AMC stock continued its rally amid a renewed push on Reddit to squeeze short-sellers. Considering all these factors, it should not come as no surprise why AMC stock is one of the top Robinhood stocks to trade. But if you want a safer bet with promising returns in the long run, you might want to consider the following names.

Top Robinhood Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

Apple

First up, Apple is a market leader in personal computers and consumer electronic products. The demand for the company’s products has drastically increased because of the pandemic.

As a result, the company’s second fiscal quarter earnings came in with record revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% year-over-year. Out of which, 67% is from international revenues. Also, Apple recently introduced several new products and services that should boost its growth. These include the AirTag tracking device and Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.

Of course, there are also rumors that Apple could be launching augmented reality devices in the coming years. With such exciting developments, would AAPL stock see more gains as the year progresses?

Tesla

Any investor following Tesla’s development might have gotten carried away with whether the EV maker has sold any Bitcoin. No doubt, Tesla’s $1.5 billion purchase of the cryptocurrency and subsequent sale of a chunk of its holdings led to a $101 million accounting boost. But let’s be real here, making electric vehicles is the story investors should be focusing on. From its most recent quarter, Tesla’s revenue came in 76% higher year-over-year. Deliveries are up 109% while first-quarter orders were the strongest in the company’s history. Simply put, Tesla is firing on all cylinders. But not everyone seems to share the same view.

Famed investor Michael Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, placed a $530 million bet against Tesla. Will he succeed again this time? I don’t know about you, but the numbers from Tesla’s earnings this week seem to suggest that the growth trajectory remains robust for the near term.

Could the recent weakness be a buy-on-dip opportunity for investors? Or should investors thread with caution as Burry warned investors that Tesla’s reliance on regulatory credits to generate profits is a red flag? Burry proved many wrong with the mortgage crisis while Musk burnt many short-sellers over the past few years. Which side would you be taking?

Microsoft

Microsoft is a leader in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Not many tech stocks could claim the same track record of success as Microsoft has. From its most recent quarter fiscal, the company posted annualized revenue growth of 19%. This marks its biggest quarterly increase since 2018. According to CEO Satya Nadella, massive strides in Microsoft’s gaming and cloud divisions are to thank for this performance.

Also, the tech giant is reportedly working with the U.K.-based creative tech company WPP to “transform creative content production”. The duo launched Cloud Studio, an innovative cloud platform focused on advertising content creation.

According to Microsoft, teams from across WPP’s global network can now produce campaigns for clients from any location around the world. With Microsoft’s core cloud platform, Microsoft Azure, powering this project, the company continues to expand its addressable markets. By and large, could all this make MSFT stock a top Robinhood stock to buy right now?

Amazon.com

Amazon is an e-commerce giant that needs no further introduction as it is one of the most influential companies in the world. Despite being known for its e-commerce influence, the company has a strong presence in other industries as well. Notably, the company is a major player in cloud computing and digital streaming as well.

From its most recent quarter, net sales came in 44% higher to $108.52 compared to the prior year. The company’s net income for the quarter increased to $8.1 billion. Its cloud computing segment Amazon Web Services in particular saw significant customer momentum, with new commitments and migrations from customers spanning many major industries.

In detail, AWS has become a $54 billion annual sales run rate business. It also enjoyed a 32% growth year-over-year. Separately, reports said Amazon is in talks to acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the movie studio behind the James Bond series. If the deal goes through, it could be a huge boost to Amazon’s streaming business. For these reasons, will you consider adding AMZN stock to your watchlist?

Walt Disney

One of the more popular names in Robinhood is Walt Disney. Sure, the company was hit hard by the novel coronavirus. However, things are returning to normal as the expansive campaign of vaccination should help Disney regain its stride. Investors are increasingly optimistic with DIS stock as Disneyland in California is now open. With the summer holiday just a few weeks away, we could see an increase in traffic in its theme parks. And that should bode well for DIS stock.

Disney has plenty of growth opportunities over the next decade and beyond as the entertainment powerhouse shifted its focus to its streaming platform, Disney+. Its ability to boast a total global subscriber count of 100 million subscribers is something worth cheering on.

Management expects the service to boast 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024. Given that theme parks, experiences, and product segments are one step closer to delivering the levels of revenue they did in the past, would you consider buying DIS stock?