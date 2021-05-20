Free Webinar | June 22: How to Grow & Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape
In the ever-evolving business landscape, it is important to embrace change to grow and thrive. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks to a leader who has changed the businesses he touched for the better in this constantly-changing global marketplace, SurveyMonkey (
- Digital transformation and data-driven analytics
- The keys to making tough decisions under pressure
- Empathy and agility in leadership
- Throwing out the old playbook in a post-pandemic world
- Advocating for diversity, equity, inclusion
- Boosting employee morale in a hybrid work environment
About the Speakers
Zander Lurie is CEO of SurveyMonkey and serves on its board of directors, which he has been a part of since 2009. Previously, he was SVP of Entertainment at GoPro; serving on the company’s board of directors since 2016. Prior to GoPro, Zander was SVP of Strategic Development at CBS Corporation, via its acquisition of CNET Networks, where he served as CFO and Head of Corporate Development. He began his career in the technology investment banking group at JPMorgan, leading equity transactions and M&A in the Internet sector. Lurie holds a JD and an MBA from Emory University, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Washington. He co-founded the California-based nonprofit organization CoachArt, which serves chronically ill children and their siblings.
Jason Nazar brings 15 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to his role as co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. Previously, he was co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit in 2013), one of the most visited content sites in the world with the widest selection of professional documents and business resources. Jason was named one of the “Most Admired CEOs in L.A.” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” in 2016-2018 by Mayor Eric Garcetti.