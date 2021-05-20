Prepare to Succeed

Free Webinar | June 22: How to Grow & Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape

SurveyMonkey CEO, Zander Lurie, shares how he's embraced change over his 20-plus year career.
Next Article
Free Webinar | June 22: How to Grow & Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape
Image credit: Courtesy of SurveyMonkey

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the ever-evolving business landscape, it is important to embrace change to grow and thrive. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks to a leader who has changed the businesses he touched for the better in this constantly-changing global marketplace, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) CEO Zander Lurie. A leader in agile software solutions for customer experiencemarket research, and survey feedback, SurveyMonkey empowers over 20 million active users from more than 345,000 organizations to analyze and act on this feedback to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention and unlock growth and innovation. With total revenue at $102.3 million in Q1 of 2021, an increase of 16 percent year-over-year, the San Francisco-based business employs approximately 1,500 people in multiple offices in the U.S. and globally (Ottawa, Dublin, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, and a growing number of fully remote employees). In addition to Lurie sharing the most valuable lessons he learned over the span of his career -- from his time at JP Morgan leading equity transactions and M&A to his executive roles at GoPro, CBS Corporation, and CNET -- other topics include:

  • Digital transformation and data-driven analytics
  • The keys to making tough decisions under pressure
  • Empathy and agility in leadership
  • Throwing out the old playbook in a post-pandemic world
  • Advocating for diversity, equity, inclusion 
  • Boosting employee morale in a hybrid work environment

Register Now

About the Speakers

Zander Lurie is CEO of SurveyMonkey and serves on its board of directors, which he has been a part of since 2009. Previously, he was SVP of Entertainment at GoPro; serving on the company’s board of directors since 2016. Prior to GoPro, Zander was SVP of Strategic Development at CBS Corporation, via its acquisition of CNET Networks, where he served as CFO and Head of Corporate Development. He began his career in the technology investment banking group at JPMorgan, leading equity transactions and M&A in the Internet sector. Lurie holds a JD and an MBA from Emory University, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Washington. He co-founded the California-based nonprofit organization CoachArt, which serves chronically ill children and their siblings. 

Jason Nazar brings 15 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to his role as co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. Previously, he was co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit in 2013), one of the most visited content sites in the world with the widest selection of professional documents and business resources. Jason was named one of the “Most Admired CEOs in L.A.” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” in 2016-2018 by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Prepare to Succeed

Free Webinar | June 8: How Chipotle Connects Corporate Growth with Social Responsibility

Prepare to Succeed

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Grow a Disruptive Software Company & Scale Globally

Prepare to Succeed

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Build a Disruptive Business Model That Scales