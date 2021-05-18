Elon Musk

Elon Musk is no longer the second richest person in the world. This businessman took his place.

Tesla shares have lost a quarter in value since January.
Next Article
Elon Musk is no longer the second richest person in the world. This businessman took his place.
Image credit: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images vía PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Monday, businessman Elon Musk lost his place as the second richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

The co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX, was ousted by Bernard Arnault, president of LVMH, this because the value of Tesla shares fell 24% since January to go from a price of 900 dollars to 580 currently.

In January Musk even ranked as the richest man in the world, beating Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

According to Bloomberg , Arnault is worth $ 161.2 billion, while Musk is "just" worth $ 160.6 billion.

Recently, Musk's statements have caused the cryptocurrency Bitcoin to crash, to bring its price below $ 45,000.

In recent days, the entrepreneur also said that Tesla will no longer accept bitcoins for the purchase of cars, citing environmental concerns caused by mining the cryptocurrency.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

VIDEO: Elon Musk announces that he has Asperger syndrome

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Responds to a Request From a Tweeter Who Sent Him the Same Message 154 Times

Elon Musk

Does Elon Musk make fun of Jeff Bezos' 'manhood' after winning him a millionaire contract?