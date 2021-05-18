Curiosities

The 'Niño del Oxxo' is now the protagonist of a music video

Elías Navarro has conquered the internet with his particular gesture in the Oxxo video after Burger King and now as a leading man in a video.
Image credit: Nibal vía YouTube

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Straight to stardom? Elías Navarro, "the boy from Oxxo" who went viral for the video where he reacts to a customer who bought condoms and some Halls continues his path of fame and now appears in a music video.

Elías's smile will continue to cause sensations, first in the video of the convenience store chain, then in a Burger King Costa Rica commercial and now in a video of the urban music singer Nibal.

The audiovisual material entitled “Viaje” was published on May 7 and until the moment of this publication it has had just over a million reproductions. The video shows the 12-year-old boy in love with a young girl he meets on a bus.

Elías shows us the characteristic mischievous smile of the video that made him famous. Likewise, Nibal through his Instagram account shared a photo in which he refers to it saying "Only a smile can open many doors in life ... A few weeks ago with the pana @ elias.luzanilla.3 ..."

In March of this year, the young man became a star of social networks after his video in the OXXO, where a client asks him if he is not too young to work in the chain. To which he replies "No, my mom leaves me." They continue the conversation and he asks for some condoms, so Elias answers with a "Hmmm" and the face with the smile that has been the protagonist of commercials and music videos.

