Microsoft Teams is now available for free and general use among friends and family

Now you can meet with your family members for up to 24 hours and use some tools similar to the company version.
Image credit: Microsoft vía web

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Microsoft Teams tool could become the "rival of WhatsApp" or at least that is how several media have described it. The chat and videoconferencing platform is now available to all audiences for free.

The announcements from the technology company explain that now you can meet with your family members for up to 24 hours. Likewise, you will be able to choose between a living room, dining room, cafeterias, vacation rooms and other templates to set the scene for your meetings, and you will have the option of using live reactions with animated emojis and GIFs.

Image: Microsoft via web .

On the other hand, you can use some tools that the platform uses for its company version such as sharing calendars, locations and files in a simple way. Group chats can also be created using people's email or phone number.

"Even if someone you add doesn't use Teams, they can still view and reply to all group chats via SMS2 text messages," the company explains.

Likewise, you can convert the messages of a group chat into tasks, create shared lists of to-do tasks and assign them to other people participating in the group. All members will be able to view and edit details or mark items when completed.

Teams personal functions are now available on iOS, Android, and in any web browser. If you use Teams at work, all you have to do is click on your profile to add a personal account.

