These are the 5 most demanded jobs in Mexico (according to LinkedIn)

May 19, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you know what are the most demanded jobs in Mexico in this New Normal? LinkedIn analyzed data in our country between February and March 2021 to find out which are the most sought after jobs amid a labor and economic outlook complicated by the current COVID-19 pandemic .

These are:

Software engineer Sales executive Full Stack Engineer Seller Blockchain Developer

From this list, the jobs that have grown the most percentage month by month with an increase of more than 30%, are Blockchain Developer with a surprising percentage of growth month by month of 2580%, Sales Executive with growth of 56% monthly and Vendor with Four. Five%.

It has also identified the 5 national industries with the highest growth:

Retail Design Media and Communication Health sector Travel and Recreation

Most Wanted Remote Jobs

On the other hand, the professional social network identifies the most demanded remote jobs worldwide.

These are:

Software engineer Full Stack Engineer Architect of solutions Frontend Developer Account executive Product Director Android Developer Project director IOS Developer Financial analyst

With this we can see that in Mexico the main growth positions follow the line of the international labor market, being Software Engineer and Sales Executive some of the jobs with an increase both in our country and globally.